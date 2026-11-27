A bowl of freshly made gajar ka halwa is undoubtedly one of winter's biggest food pleasures, but why limit yourself to just one dessert? The season brings with it an assortment of ingredients and flavours that can be turned into delicious sweet treats. From comforting classics to lesser-explored indulgences, here are four desserts shared by Chef Umesh Singh, executive chef, Novotel New Delhi City Centre, to make your winter days a little sweeter.

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1. Anjeer Akhrot Ka Halwa

Ingredients

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Dried anjeer, stems removed – 40 g

Warm water, for soaking

Akhrot, chopped – 15 g

Desi ghee – 12 g

Milk – 40 ml

Khoya / mawa, grated – 20 g

Sugar – 8–10 g (adjust to taste)

Green cardamom powder – A pinch

Saffron – A few strands

Pistachio slivers – 3 g

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Anjeer Akhrot Ka Halwa recipe to try.

Method

{{^usCountry}} 1. Soak the dried anjeer in warm water for 20–30 minutes. Drain well and finely chop or pulse to a coarse paste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Soak the dried anjeer in warm water for 20–30 minutes. Drain well and finely chop or pulse to a coarse paste. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Heat ghee in a small heavy-bottomed pan. Add walnuts and sauté briefly until aromatic; reserve a few pieces for garnish.

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3. Add the anjeer paste and cook over low-medium heat for 3–4 minutes, stirring continuously.

4. Add milk and cook until absorbed and the mixture thickens. Stir in khoya and sugar.

5. Cook gently until the halwa becomes glossy and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Add cardamom and saffron.

Finishing and presentation: Serve warm in a small bowl or shallow katori. Garnish with reserved toasted walnuts and pistachio slivers.

2. Mirchi Ka Halwa

Ingredients

Green capsicum – 50 g

Desi ghee – 12 g

Milk – 60 ml

Khoya / mawa, grated – 25 g

Sugar – 25 g

Cashew nuts, chopped – 5 g

Green cardamom powder – A pinch

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Fennel powder – A small pinch

Salt – A tiny pinch

Pistachio slivers – 3 g

Method

1. Wash the capsicum. Remove stems and seeds, then blanch in boiling water for 2–3 minutes. 2. Drain and refresh in cold water, then remove the skin. Finely chop the capsicum flesh.

3. Heat ghee in a pan. Add chopped capsicum and sauté over low heat for 4–5 minutes to remove rawness.

4. Add milk and cook until almost absorbed. Add sugar and stir until dissolved.

5. Mix in khoya, cashews, cardamom, fennel and a tiny pinch of salt. Cook until glossy and cohesive.

Finishing and presentation: Serve warm, garnished with pistachio slivers and a few chopped cashews.

3. Shahi Tukda Mille-Feuille

Ingredients

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White bread, crusts removed – 2 slices (approx. 45 g)

Ghee, for brushing and toasting – 12 g

Milk – 150 ml

Khoya / mawa, grated – 20 g

Sugar – 18 g

Saffron – A few strands

Green cardamom powder

Rose water – 2–3 drops

Pistachio, slivered – 4 g

Almonds, slivered – 4 g

Sugar syrup (1:1) – 15 ml

Shahi Tukda Mille-Feuille recipe.

Method

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1. Trim bread and cut into 6 even rectangles. Brush lightly with ghee and toast in a 160°C oven until crisp and golden, or pan-toast on low heat.

2. Reduce milk in a small pan to approximately 75–80 ml, stirring frequently. Add khoya, sugar, saffron and cardamom; cook to a thick but spoonable rabri. Finish with rose water and cool slightly.

3. Lightly brush the toasted bread pieces with a little sugar syrup. Keep them crisp; do not soak. At pickup, place one bread layer on the plate, pipe or spoon a thin layer of rabri, add a second bread layer and repeat.

4. Finish with a third crisp piece. For a clean mille-feuille effect, keep the rabri thick and use a piping bag. Assemble à la minute rather than holding the layered dessert.

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Finishing and presentation: Top with pistachio and almond slivers. Serve immediately so the bread remains crisp. For a clean mille-feuille effect, keep the rabri thick and use a piping bag. Assemble à la minute rather than holding the layered dessert.

4. Indian Bulgur and Jaggery Halwa

Ingredients

Fine bulgur wheat – 45 g

Desi ghee – 15 g

Water – 100 ml

Milk – 40 ml

Jaggery, grated – 25 g

Cashew nuts, chopped – 5 g

Raisins – 5 g

Green cardamom powder – A pinch

Dry ginger powder – A small pinch

Salt – A tiny pinch

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Indian Bulgur and Jaggery Halwa recipe.

Method

1. Warm the water and dissolve the grated jaggery in it. Strain if the jaggery contains impurities; keep warm.

2. Heat ghee in a small pan. Add cashews and raisins and sauté briefly. Remove and reserve for garnish.

3. In the same pan, add bulgur and roast over low-medium heat for 3–4 minutes until nutty and aromatic.

4. Carefully add the warm jaggery water and milk. Stir, cover and cook on low heat until the bulgur is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 8–10 minutes. Add a splash of water if needed.

5. Stir in cardamom, dry ginger and a tiny pinch of salt. Cook uncovered for a further minute until glossy.

Finishing and presentation: Serve warm, finished with the reserved cashews and raisins and a small drizzle of ghee.