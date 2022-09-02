Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 unique modak recipes to enjoy during the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are on, starting from August 31, and it is the time to enjoy modaks, Lord Ganesha favourite sweet in different flavours. Modaks, that are believed to have originated in the state of Maharashtra has different names like mothagam, kozhukattai, modhaka, kadubu in Kannada, kudumu among others and while the ingredients and the method of preparations slightly differ, the joy of eating them is just the same. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delicious modak recipes to make on this day)

While ukadiche modak, the most commonly prepared modak, is made with rice flour and filled with coconut and jaggery before steaming it, there is no dearth of innovative modak recipes that one can easily prepare with the help of modak moulds available in the market. Whether you are a chocolate lover, like the flavour of other Indian mithais like rasmalai or enjoy loads of crunchy nuts in your sweet, there is a modak for everyone.

If you are looking for unique modak recipes to try during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, here are some options for you by Chef Suresh, Executive Chef, Clarks Exotica.

1. CHOCOLATE AND CARAMEL MODAK

Ingredients

Desiccated coconut - 1 cup

Caramel - 1 cup

Choco chip- 1/2 cup

Ghee – 2 tbsps

Sugar – ¼ cup

Method

- In a non-stick pan add 2 tbsp. ghee, melt it.

- Add desiccated coconut and dry roast for a few minutes without burning it.

- Melt the caramel and add the roasted desiccated coconut to the caramel and add choco chip and combine everything.

- Transfer the mixture to another plate and bring it to room temperature.

- Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool for a while.

- Apply little ghee on your palm and knead the coconut and caramel mixture to make a smooth dough and divide the dough into equal portions as required

- Mixture can be filled in the mould whatever shapes and sizes as desired

2. ORANGE MODAK

Ingredients

Khoya - 1 cup

Milk - 1/4 cup

Orange reduction – 1/4cup

Sugar - 3/4 cup

Milk - ¼ cup

Milk powder – ½ cup

Cashewnut -1/4 cup

Coconut powder – ¼ cup

Method

- In a thick bottom pan on a slow flame add milk and khoya; keep stirring until the khoya melts to the desired consistency

- Remove it to a plate and keep it aside

- In the same pan, add orange reduction and sugar. Mix and cook on low heat by stirring constantly until it thickens like a super thick pulp; it will coat the spoon.

- Add cooked khoya, milk powder, and coconut powder to the orange reduction and mix well.

- Keep stirring and cooking. Within 8-10 minutes the mixture will thicken and come together like a dough and leave the pan

- Remove it from the flame and keep it aside until it becomes cold to room temperature

- Then we can mould it in whatever shapes and sizes as desired

3. COFFEE AND WALNUT MODAK

Ingredients

Walnuts – 1/2 cup

Instant bru coffee – 2 tbsps

Cashewnut powder- 1/2 cup

Khoya – 1 cup

Raisin – 1/2 cup

Sugar - ¾ cup

Method

- In a non-stick pan add walnuts and slightly roast and keep it separate

- In a nonstick pan add on a slow flame add khoya and melt it

- Add sugar, cashewnut powder, bru instant coffee, walnuts and raisin mix it well until desired consistency

- Transfer the mixture to another plate and bring it to room temperature.

- Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool for a while.

- Once the mixture is ready, we can mould it in desired shapes and sizes

4. ROSE GULKAND MODAK

Ingredients

Khoya - 1 cup

Rose syrup - 2 tbsps

Gulkand - 1 cup

Sugar - 3/4 cup

Coconut powder - ¼ cup

Cashewnut - 1/4 cup

Method

- For stuffing, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Keep aside

- Heat a heavy bottom pan on low flame.

- Add mawa and keep stirring for a minute, mawa will start melting

- When it melts, add sugar, cashewnut, and coconut powder and stir further for a minute.

- When the mixture starts leaving fat, add rose syrup and cook until the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan; once it’s ready keep it aside

- Once the mixture comes to room temperature, add rose gulkand to the mixture and the stuffing is ready, gently knead into dough

- Stuff it inside the mould as desired shapes and sizes and it is ready to go

5. RASMALAI MODAK

Ingredients

Milk powder – 1 cup

Cashew nut powder – 1/3 cup

Malai paneer – 01 cup

Rose petals – 1 tbsps

Pista – 1/3 cup

Sugar powder – ¾ cup

Rose essence – few drops

Method

- In a mixture jar add crumbled malai paneer, make a fine paste, and keep aside

- In a thick bottom pan on a slow heat, add malai paneer mixture and once the panner starts melting add rose petals, pista, powdered sugar, cashew nut powder and rose water and cook it on a slow flame until the mixture is thick as required

- Remove it on a separate plate and cool it down for few minutes

- Once the mixture is warm, we can put it on a mould as desired shapes and it is ready to use.

