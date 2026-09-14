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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Konkani patoli made with rice flour, jaggery and coconut

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 15:54:12 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: While modaks are the traditional sweet offered to Lord Ganesha, this Konkani delicacy holds a special place in certain regions.

Ganesh Chaturthi may be synonymous with modaks, especially in many parts of North India, but the festive spread varies beautifully from one region to another. Across India, devotees prepare and offer a variety of traditional delicacies to Lord Ganesha, each reflecting the local flavours and culinary heritage of the region.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for orange mawa modak with chocolate and pista filling

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared the recipe for Patoli, a traditional Konkani delicacy that holds a special place in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In an Instagram video shared on September 14, the chef describes the dish as, “Made with rice flour, coconut and jaggery, patoli is traditionally steamed in turmeric leaves, which lend the sweet a distinctive flavour and aroma. A traditional favourite offered as bhog to Bappa, this delicacy is an integral part of the festive culinary traditions of the Konkan region.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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