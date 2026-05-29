Green Mango Raita: A Chilled Yoghurt Side Dish That Makes Summer Meals More Refreshing

Green Mango Raita for Summer is a cooling yoghurt dish prepared by combining grated or finely chopped green mango with fresh curd and seasonings. Popular in many parts of North and Western India during mango season, this raita makes excellent use of unripe mangoes before they mature into sweet fruits. The combination of creamy white yoghurt and pale green mango creates an attractive contrast while delivering a bright and tangy flavour that pairs beautifully with everyday meals.

Green Mango Raita(Freepik)

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Raw green mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support immunity and seasonal wellness. Combined with probiotic-rich">probiotic-rich yoghurt, they create a healthy summer recipe that supports digestive balance and hydration during warmer months. Ingredients such as roasted cumin, mint, and black salt are widely used in Indian cooking because they add flavour while helping manage bloating and heaviness after meals. Potassium, magnesium, and calcium from the ingredients also contribute to overall nutritional value.

Fresh curd provides a creamy base, while green mango contributes tartness and a pleasant crunch. Mint leaves add freshness, roasted cumin introduces earthy notes, and black salt brings a savoury finish. Some versions also include mustard seed tempering and finely chopped green chillies for extra flavour. Together, these ingredients create a tangy mango raita with a creamy texture, refreshing aroma, and balanced combination of sour, spicy, and savoury notes.

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{{^usCountry}} Green Mango Raita differs from regular cucumber or boondi raita because raw mango becomes the star ingredient rather than a supporting addition. Regular raitas usually have a milder flavour profile, while green mango raita delivers a sharper tang and brighter taste. The raw mango also contributes more Vitamin C and a distinctive texture that complements the smoothness of yoghurt. Its seasonal connection to mango harvests and summer meals makes it one of the most popular Indian side dishes during the hotter months. Difference Between Green Mango Raita and Regular Raita {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green Mango Raita differs from regular cucumber or boondi raita because raw mango becomes the star ingredient rather than a supporting addition. Regular raitas usually have a milder flavour profile, while green mango raita delivers a sharper tang and brighter taste. The raw mango also contributes more Vitamin C and a distinctive texture that complements the smoothness of yoghurt. Its seasonal connection to mango harvests and summer meals makes it one of the most popular Indian side dishes during the hotter months. Difference Between Green Mango Raita and Regular Raita {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Green Mango Raita Regular Raita Main Ingredient Raw green mango Cucumber, boondi, onion, or vegetables Taste Profile Tangy, creamy, and refreshing Mild and creamy Vitamin C Content Higher Moderate Texture Creamy with slight crunch Mostly soft Colour White with pale green mango pieces White with vegetable additions Summer Appeal Highly suitable Suitable Digestive Ingredients Raw mango, cumin, mint Usually cumin only Flavour Intensity Sharp and vibrant Mild and balanced Seasonality Mango season speciality Available year-round Main Highlight Tart mango flavour Cooling yoghurt base View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Raita Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Raita Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 75 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Probiotic and Vitamin C-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Green Mango Raita with Mint and Roasted Cumin

This refreshing summer raita combines raw mango, curd, mint, and spices to create a flavourful accompaniment for everyday meals.

Ingredients

1 cup thick curd

1/2 cup grated raw mango

1 tablespoon finely chopped mint leaves

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

Salt to taste

1 finely chopped green chilli (optional)

Optional Tempering

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon oil

Step-by-Step Instructions

Whisk the curd until smooth. Add grated raw mango and mix well. Stir in mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Add green chilli if preferred. Prepare a quick tempering with mustard seeds and add to the raita. Chill for 15–20 minutes before serving.

Make Green Mango Raita More Nutritious With These Simple Tips

Homemade curd often provides a richer texture and beneficial probiotic cultures. Flax seeds contribute fibre and healthy fats while adding a subtle nutty flavour. Cucumber increases hydration and adds extra crunch. Fresh coriander adds aroma, colour, and additional plant nutrients. Chia seeds improve fibre content and blend well with yoghurt-based dishes. Pomegranate adds natural sweetness, colour, and antioxidants. Greek yoghurt increases protein content and creates a thicker consistency.

Nutritional Value of Green Mango Raita

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Green mango">Green mango raita combines raw mango, curd, and spices to create a refreshing side dish with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 75 calories Protein 4 g Carbohydrates 8 g Fat 3 g Fibre 1.5 g Calcium Moderate Vitamin C Moderate to High View All

FAQs

Which type of raw mango works best for raita?

Firm, sour green mangoes with bright flesh work best because they provide the characteristic tangy flavour.

Can green mango raita be served with rice?

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Yes, green mango raita pairs well with pulao, jeera rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.

Why is green mango raita tangier than regular raita?

The raw mango contributes natural tartness, creating a sharper flavour than cucumber or boondi raita.

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