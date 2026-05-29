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Green Mango Raita: A Chilled Yoghurt Side Dish That Makes Summer Meals More Refreshing

Green mango raita combines raw mango, yoghurt, mint, and spices to create a tangy, cooling summer side dish with refreshing flavour and digestive benefits.

Published on: May 29, 2026 01:25 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Green Mango Raita for Summer is a cooling yoghurt dish prepared by combining grated or finely chopped green mango with fresh curd and seasonings. Popular in many parts of North and Western India during mango season, this raita makes excellent use of unripe mangoes before they mature into sweet fruits. The combination of creamy white yoghurt and pale green mango creates an attractive contrast while delivering a bright and tangy flavour that pairs beautifully with everyday meals.

Green Mango Raita(Freepik)

Raw green mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds">Vitamin C, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support immunity and seasonal wellness. Combined with probiotic-rich">probiotic-rich yoghurt, they create a healthy summer recipe that supports digestive balance and hydration during warmer months. Ingredients such as roasted cumin, mint, and black salt are widely used in Indian cooking because they add flavour while helping manage bloating and heaviness after meals. Potassium, magnesium, and calcium from the ingredients also contribute to overall nutritional value.

Fresh curd provides a creamy base, while green mango contributes tartness and a pleasant crunch. Mint leaves add freshness, roasted cumin introduces earthy notes, and black salt brings a savoury finish. Some versions also include mustard seed tempering and finely chopped green chillies for extra flavour. Together, these ingredients create a tangy mango raita with a creamy texture, refreshing aroma, and balanced combination of sour, spicy, and savoury notes.

Feature

Green Mango Raita

Regular Raita

Main Ingredient

Raw green mango

Cucumber, boondi, onion, or vegetables

Taste Profile

Tangy, creamy, and refreshing

Mild and creamy

Vitamin C Content

Higher

Moderate

Texture

Creamy with slight crunch

Mostly soft

Colour

White with pale green mango pieces

White with vegetable additions

Summer Appeal

Highly suitable

Suitable

Digestive Ingredients

Raw mango, cumin, mint

Usually cumin only

Flavour Intensity

Sharp and vibrant

Mild and balanced

Seasonality

Mango season speciality

Available year-round

Main Highlight

Tart mango flavour

Cooling yoghurt base

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: No cooking required

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 75 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and refreshing

Nutrition: Probiotic and Vitamin C-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Green Mango Raita with Mint and Roasted Cumin

This refreshing summer raita combines raw mango, curd, mint, and spices to create a flavourful accompaniment for everyday meals.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup thick curd
  • 1/2 cup grated raw mango
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 finely chopped green chilli (optional)

Optional Tempering

  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon oil

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Whisk the curd until smooth.
  2. Add grated raw mango and mix well.
  3. Stir in mint leaves, cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt.
  4. Add green chilli if preferred.
  5. Prepare a quick tempering with mustard seeds and add to the raita.
  6. Chill for 15–20 minutes before serving.

Make Green Mango Raita More Nutritious With These Simple Tips

  1. Homemade curd often provides a richer texture and beneficial probiotic cultures.
  2. Flax seeds contribute fibre and healthy fats while adding a subtle nutty flavour.
  3. Cucumber increases hydration and adds extra crunch.
  4. Fresh coriander adds aroma, colour, and additional plant nutrients.
  5. Chia seeds improve fibre content and blend well with yoghurt-based dishes.
  6. Pomegranate adds natural sweetness, colour, and antioxidants.
  7. Greek yoghurt increases protein content and creates a thicker consistency.

Nutritional Value of Green Mango Raita

Green mango">Green mango raita combines raw mango, curd, and spices to create a refreshing side dish with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

75 calories

Protein

4 g

Carbohydrates

8 g

Fat

3 g

Fibre

1.5 g

Calcium

Moderate

Vitamin C

Moderate to High

FAQs

Which type of raw mango works best for raita?

Firm, sour green mangoes with bright flesh work best because they provide the characteristic tangy flavour.

Can green mango raita be served with rice?

Yes, green mango raita pairs well with pulao, jeera rice, khichdi, and everyday Indian meals.

Why is green mango raita tangier than regular raita?

The raw mango contributes natural tartness, creating a sharper flavour than cucumber or boondi raita.

 
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