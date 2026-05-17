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    Gujarati Keri No Ras With Fresh Raw Mango And Balanced Sweet Tangy Flavour

    Nutrient-dense keri no ras combines raw mango, spices, and jaggery to create a light Gujarati summer curry with tangy flavour and balanced sweetness.

    Published on: May 17, 2026 10:30 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Nutrient-dense keri no ras combines raw mango pulp, jaggery, spices, and water into a light Gujarati curry with smooth texture, golden colour, and refreshing flavour suitable for hot afternoons.

    Gujarati Keri No Ras (Freepik)
    Gujarati Keri No Ras (Freepik)

    Keri no ras comes from Gujarat, where raw mango recipes are widely prepared during the early mango season. The dish is made by cooking raw mango pulp with jaggery, roasted spices, and light tempering until it develops a balanced sweet and tangy flavour. Unlike thick gravies, this curry remains thinner and lighter, making it suitable for summer meals alongside rice or rotis.

    Keri no ras differs from regular mango curry because it focuses more on raw mango flavour and thinner consistency rather than rich coconut or cream-based gravy. Compared to heavier mango curries, this version develops a smoother texture and more refreshing taste with gentle sweetness from jaggery and spice balance from cumin and mustard seeds.

    Raw mangoes provide vitamin C">vitamin C and refreshing tartness that work well during hot-weather meals. Jaggery adds natural sweetness">natural sweetness while spices create flavour contrast without making the curry overly heavy. The thinner gravy also helps the dish feel lighter during summer lunches.

    Its smooth consistency, tangy-sweet flavour, and golden appearance make it suitable for simple family meals and seasonal menus. The combination of raw mango, jaggery, and roasted spices creates a Gujarati summer curry that feels vibrant while remaining easy to prepare at home.

    Difference Between Keri No Ras and Regular Mango Curry

    Feature

    Keri No Ras

    Regular Mango Curry

    Main Ingredient

    Raw mango pulp

    Ripe or raw mango with rich gravy

    Texture

    Thin and smooth

    Thick and creamy

    Taste Profile

    Sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced

    Rich and mildly sweet

    Colour

    Golden yellow

    Deep yellow or orange

    Main Sweetener

    Jaggery

    Sugar or coconut milk

    Cooking Style

    Light simmering

    Thick curry preparation

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Moderate

    Main Highlight

    Refreshing raw mango flavour

    Rich curry texture

    Serving Style

    Rice and rotis

    Rice-based meals

    Gravy Consistency

    Light and flowing

    Dense and thick

    Quick Gujarati Curry Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: 20 minutes

    Servings: 4 servings

    Calories: 120 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Tangy, sweet, and mildly spiced

    Nutrition: Vitamin C-rich and hydrating

    Difficulty: Easy

    Light Keri No Ras with Raw Mango and Jaggery Balance

    This Gujarati-style keri no ras combines raw mango pulp, jaggery, and light spices to create a smooth summer curry. The thin gravy develops a balanced sweet and tangy flavour while maintaining a refreshing texture suitable for hot weather meals.

    Ingredients

    • 2 raw mangoes
    • 3 tablespoons jaggery
    • 2 cups water
    • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • 1 dry red chilli
    • 1 tablespoon oil
    • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • Salt as needed
    • Coriander leaves for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Boil the raw mangoes until soft and allow them to cool slightly. Remove the pulp carefully and discard the seed and skin.
    2. Add the mango pulp into a bowl with water and whisk until smooth. The mixture should remain slightly thin for an authentic texture.
    3. Add jaggery, turmeric powder, and salt into the mango mixture. Stir properly until the jaggery dissolves completely into the liquid.
    4. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and dry red chilli. Allow the spices to release aroma without burning.
    5. Pour the prepared mango mixture into the tempering and simmer for a few minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice or rotis.

    Tips to Make Keri No Ras More Flavourful and Summer-Friendly

    Mash the Mango Pulp While Still Slightly Warm

    Warm pulp blends more smoothly into the curry and creates a silkier texture. This also helps the jaggery dissolve faster without extra cooking.

    Add a Small Pinch of Black Pepper

    A tiny amount of black pepper creates a subtle flavour contrast with the sweet mango base. It also balances the tanginess without making the curry spicy.

    Use Clay or Steel Bowls for Serving

    Serving keri no ras in chilled steel or clay bowls helps maintain a cooler temperature longer. This improves the refreshing summer experience naturally.

    Avoid Thickening the Curry Too Much

    The curry should remain slightly flowing instead of becoming gravy-like. Light consistency helps the mango flavour feel fresher and less heavy.

    Let the Tempering Cool Slightly Before Mixing

    Very hot tempering may overpower the fresh mango aroma. Slight cooling helps maintain balanced spice flavour in the curry.

    Add Coriander Stems Along with Leaves

    Tender coriander stems provide stronger freshness and extra flavour. They also improve the overall aroma of the dish naturally.

    Pair with Plain Rice Instead of Rich Side Dishes

    Simple rice allows the sweet and tangy mango flavour to stand out clearly. Heavy side dishes may overpower the refreshing taste of keri no ras.

    Nutritional Value of Keri No Ras

    According to the Specialty Crop Access to U.S. Markets: A Case Study of Indian Mangoes, keri no ras combines raw mango, jaggery, and spices to create a light Gujarati summer curry with balanced flavour and natural nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    120 calories

    Vitamin C

    High

    Carbohydrates

    24 g

    Fat

    3 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Potassium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is keri no ras served hot or cold?

    Keri no ras can be served slightly warm or lightly chilled depending on preference. Its refreshing sweet and tangy flavour works especially well during summer meals.

    Can keri no ras be prepared without jaggery?

    Keri no ras can also be prepared with limited sugar or natural sweeteners if preferred. Jaggery mainly helps balance the sourness of the raw mangoes.

    Which raw mangoes work best for keri no ras?

    Slightly sour and firm raw mangoes work best because they provide balanced tart flavour. Overly ripe mangoes may reduce the sharpness and freshness of the curry.

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