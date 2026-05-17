Gujarati Keri No Ras With Fresh Raw Mango And Balanced Sweet Tangy Flavour

Nutrient-dense keri no ras combines raw mango pulp, jaggery, spices, and water into a light Gujarati curry with smooth texture, golden colour, and refreshing flavour suitable for hot afternoons. Gujarati Keri No Ras (Freepik)

Keri no ras comes from Gujarat, where raw mango recipes are widely prepared during the early mango season. The dish is made by cooking raw mango pulp with jaggery, roasted spices, and light tempering until it develops a balanced sweet and tangy flavour. Unlike thick gravies, this curry remains thinner and lighter, making it suitable for summer meals alongside rice or rotis.

Keri no ras differs from regular mango curry because it focuses more on raw mango flavour and thinner consistency rather than rich coconut or cream-based gravy. Compared to heavier mango curries, this version develops a smoother texture and more refreshing taste with gentle sweetness from jaggery and spice balance from cumin and mustard seeds.

Raw mangoes provide vitamin C">vitamin C and refreshing tartness that work well during hot-weather meals. Jaggery adds natural sweetness">natural sweetness while spices create flavour contrast without making the curry overly heavy. The thinner gravy also helps the dish feel lighter during summer lunches.

Its smooth consistency, tangy-sweet flavour, and golden appearance make it suitable for simple family meals and seasonal menus. The combination of raw mango, jaggery, and roasted spices creates a Gujarati summer curry that feels vibrant while remaining easy to prepare at home.