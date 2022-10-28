Halloween 2022: Add a spooky vibe with these delicious coffee-based recipes

Halloween is a festival celebrated each year on October 31, primarily in western countries, to mark the eve of the Christian feast of All Hallows' Day (Feast of All Saints), observed in honour of all the saints of the church. Halloween is all about trick and treats, scary decorations, fancy costumes and a scary vibe all around. The festival is incomplete without spooky and fancy decorated recipes. This is the distinguishing feature of practically all Halloween recipes: a mouthwatering feast for the tongue and an assault on the sight with various repulsive shapes and decorations. (Also read: Halloween 2022: Fun facts you probably didn't know about the festival )

Prepare a creepy bug-full of food for the evil spirits that are lurking around your house or serve your guest a bloody red cranberry juice. If you are a lover of coffee then give your Halloween recipes a touch of coffee with these delicious recipes from Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.

1. Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

The most famed recipes which you should try making at home this Halloween. It's a tasty, delicious and very simple recipe, and can be tried as a vegan option.

Ingredients:

● 30ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

● 200ml milk

● 3 tsp pumpkin puree

● 15ml honey

● Nutmeg (pinch of)

● Cinnamon 1 stick

● Whipped cream

Directions:

● In a pan take milk, honey, pumpkin purée, cinnamon stick and nutmeg and boil it in medium heat.

● Once milk starts boiling, remove it from the fire and also remove the cinnamon stick. Pour milk mixture into a French press and just push and pull the plunger for 6-8 times to get nice silky and smooth texture foam.

● Take a shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee into a serving mug, pour the milk with foam over espresso. Make sure you get thick layer of milk foam top, if you can’t manage to get it by pouring then just scoop it with a help of spoon.

● For garnish, add whipped cream on the top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg.

● For a vegan option try almond milk instead of regular cow milk.

2. Witch’s 3 Spice Coffee

This simple French press coffee is flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

Ingredients:

● 60gm ground coffee/French press Coffee

● 200 ml water

● Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

● 3 cloves

● 3 small cinnamon stick

● Demerara Sugar for sweetness

● Whipped cream-soy cream

Directions:

● Combine the coffee, water and spices into a French press, brew it for 3-4 minutes, probably a little longer if you want your coffee to be more strong and spicy.

● Strain to remove the spices and pour the coffee into a coffee into glass mug, add demerara for sweetness .

● For creamer options add a swirl of whipped cream on the top, sprinkle some demerara and cinnamon.

4. Mexican Dark Mocha

This coffee is the perfect combination of strong, freshly brewed coffee, chocolate, and spices. You’ll love the sweetness of chocolate and spice flavors of cinnamon and cayenne pepper with richness of whipped cream on the top.

Ingredients:

● 30ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

● pinch of cinnamon

● pinch of cayenne pepper

● 200 ml milk

● 15ml dark chocolate sauce/ bitter chocolate

● 15ml vanilla syrup

● Cinnamon sticks, whipped cream, chocolate shavings,optional, garnish

Directions:

● Add the coffee grounds and cinnamon together while brewing in a Mokapot.

● Take espresso or brewed mokapot coffee in a cup, add dark chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and a little extra cinnamon powder with cayenne pepper.

● pour boiled hot milk into cup and top with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate shavings, and add a cinnamon stick, if desired. Enjoy immediately.

5. Maple and Ginger Iced Latte

This easy to make iced latte is magical! It’s spicy, calming, delicious and must try coffee.

Ingredients:

● 45ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee

● 20ml maple syrup

● Cinnamon 1 stick

● Inch of fresh ginger

● 200 ml milk

● 6-8 ice cubes

Directions:

● In a pan take milk, maple syrup, grated fresh ginger and cinnamon stick, simmer it for 5 to 10 minutes to make this milk more flavourful.

● Cool-down this milk and remove these cinnamon sticks and ginger pieces with the help of a strainer.

● In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes, add coffee and top it with flavourful milk.

● For garnish, rim serving glass with maple syrup and cinnamon powder.

