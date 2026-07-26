Hate chia water? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares 6 healthy ways to have it: Chia muffins to berry smoothie

Chia water is a health hack many have adopted in their daily routine for its immense benefits, including its fibre content. However, it is not the only way you can consume chia seeds. On July 24, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from Davenport, Florida, highlighted six ways you can consume it, especially if you hate chia water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | 'Dismissing chest pain to eating bacon': Cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin shares 5 things a heart doctor will never do

In the post, the gastroenterologist explores creative culinary alternatives for individuals who wish to consume chia seeds without drinking them in water. He also highlights several nutritious combinations, such as mixing the seeds into yoghurt, overnight oats, or fruit-based smoothies.

Try these if you hate chia water

In a post captioned, “Hate chia water? Try these instead,” the gastroenterologist highlighted that he is not a big fan of chia water. “You don’t have to drink chia water to get the benefits of chia seeds,” he stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To eat more chia seeds, the gastroenterologist goes for options like chia yoghurt and overnight oats. “I put grounded chia in my berry smoothies, in nut butter, you can melt some frozen fruit and add some chia seeds, and you get a healthy chia jelly,” he shared, highlighting ways to have chia seeds other than chia water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To eat more chia seeds, the gastroenterologist goes for options like chia yoghurt and overnight oats. “I put grounded chia in my berry smoothies, in nut butter, you can melt some frozen fruit and add some chia seeds, and you get a healthy chia jelly,” he shared, highlighting ways to have chia seeds other than chia water. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Here are some of Dr Salhab's favourite ways to fibre-max your meals:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Blueberry chia yoghurt

Mix 1 cup Greek yoghurt, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, ½ cup blueberries, and 1 teaspoon honey. Refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes or enjoy right away.

Strawberry chia overnight oats

Combine ½ cup oats, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, ½ cup milk, and ½ cup chopped strawberries. Refrigerate overnight.

Berry kefir smoothie

Blend 1 cup kefir, 1 cup mixed berries, and 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds until smooth.

Nut butter sandwich

Stir 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds into peanut butter or almond butter before spreading it on your favourite bread.

Chia muffins

Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of chia seeds to your favourite muffin batter before baking for an easy fibre boost.

Stuffed dates

Fill dates with chopped walnuts and sprinkle or mix in ground chia seeds for a naturally sweet, fibre-rich snack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Chia seeds are packed with fibre, healthy fats, plant-based omega-3s, and nutrients that can support gut health, digestive health, bowel regularity, fullness, satiety, and your gut microbiome. If you don’t like the texture of whole chia seeds, try using ground chia seeds – they’re practically invisible once mixed into foods and are one of the easiest ways to add more fibre to your day,” Dr Salhab underlined in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions