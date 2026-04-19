Healthy Aam Doi Recipe: A Sugar-Free Bengali Ripe Mango Yoghurt Dessert For A Nutritious Summer Treat

You can hardly separate a Bengali soul from aam or mango. Right from the beginning of the summer season, be it aam lassi or aam doi, the scorching heat brings an undeniable craving for something cold and soothing. Mango, the king of fruits in Bengal, comes in a huge variety throughout the season, including Himsagar, Lyangra, Dusseri, Chousa, Fojli, Golapkhaas and more. Making this summer special: Aam Doi at home, as a healthy dessert, is quite easy when you have the right recipe. Generally, Bengali mishti doi is prepared with sugar. But with this aam doi recipe, you can enjoy the natural sweetness of ripe mangoes and replace the need for refined sugar with organic jaggery. So, you can enjoy guilt-free bites of this natural cooler this season, right at home.

Healthy Aam Doi Recipe(Freepik)

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The combination of probiotic-rich curd and nutrient-dense mangoes makes this Bengali ripe mango yoghurt a perfect combination for health. Apart from the goodness of mangoes that this curd is filled with, Jaggery adds essential minerals, while the mango provides a boost of vitamins that nourish the body during the humid months. That unbearable heat is going to feel a bit less when you have this aam doi ready at home. For fitness enthusiasts, this version of Aam Doi turns out to be an ideal treat, but yes, you need to make sure it is consumed in moderation to align with daily caloric goals. From Himsagar to Lyangra, this homemade aam doi recipe is certainly the right way to transition from processed snacks to this wholesome, fruit-based dessert. Your health remains a priority even when you are enjoying a dessert, what more do you need?. It is truly a versatile dish that can quickly become an all-time favourite for those seeking nutrition.

How To Make Homemade Aam Doi: Easy Steps To Prepare No-Oven Mango Yoghurt

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{{^usCountry}} This mango yoghurt, or aam doi, recipe is velvety and has a thick consistency that mimics premium puddings, but uses only natural fermentation or steaming. It gives a memorable mouthfeel that is both tangy and sweet, the best twist to add to Indian traditional desserts. Step-by-Step Guide for Homemade Aam Doi Ingredients 1 cup hung curd (Strained from 2 cups of fresh curd for 3-4 hours)

1/2 cup mango pulp (Freshly pureed Himsagar or Alphonso mangoes)

1/2 cup organic jaggery (Powdered or grated for easy blending)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder (Optional, for aromatic flavour) Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Place the fresh curd in a muslin cloth and hang it for 4 hours to drain the excess whey, leaving a thick, creamy mass.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the thick hung curd, fresh mango pulp, and organic jaggery until the mixture is completely smooth, and no lumps remain.

Pour the prepared mixture into a steel container or traditional earthen pots. Cover the tops tightly with aluminium foil to prevent water droplets from entering.

Place the containers in a steamer or pressure cooker (without the whistle) filled with an inch of water. Steam on medium heat for 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove the containers and let them reach room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 4 to 6 hours to allow the Aam Doi recipe to set firmly.

Garnish with fresh mango cubes and slivered pistachios, then serve chilled. Nutrient Profile of Healthy Aam Doi (Per Serving) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This mango yoghurt, or aam doi, recipe is velvety and has a thick consistency that mimics premium puddings, but uses only natural fermentation or steaming. It gives a memorable mouthfeel that is both tangy and sweet, the best twist to add to Indian traditional desserts. Step-by-Step Guide for Homemade Aam Doi Ingredients 1 cup hung curd (Strained from 2 cups of fresh curd for 3-4 hours)

1/2 cup mango pulp (Freshly pureed Himsagar or Alphonso mangoes)

1/2 cup organic jaggery (Powdered or grated for easy blending)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder (Optional, for aromatic flavour) Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Place the fresh curd in a muslin cloth and hang it for 4 hours to drain the excess whey, leaving a thick, creamy mass.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the thick hung curd, fresh mango pulp, and organic jaggery until the mixture is completely smooth, and no lumps remain.

Pour the prepared mixture into a steel container or traditional earthen pots. Cover the tops tightly with aluminium foil to prevent water droplets from entering.

Place the containers in a steamer or pressure cooker (without the whistle) filled with an inch of water. Steam on medium heat for 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove the containers and let them reach room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 4 to 6 hours to allow the Aam Doi recipe to set firmly.

Garnish with fresh mango cubes and slivered pistachios, then serve chilled. Nutrient Profile of Healthy Aam Doi (Per Serving) {{/usCountry}}

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The Aam Doi recipe is a superstar dessert in the summer season due to its healthful properties. No more ice-cream cravings will strike when you have this aam doi prepared at home. Ripe mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which boost immune cell activity and protect skin from UV damage. Organic jaggery replaces refined sugar, adding iron and magnesium for blood purification and metabolic health without the inflammation of processed sweeteners. A high concentration of probiotics in hung curd improves the gut microbiome and aids digestion, while the milk's protein helps muscle recovery and satiety. Fitness enthusiasts, looking for a nutrient-rich way to cool down, should try this Bengali ripe mango yoghurt, which contains bioactive compounds like mangiferin that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

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Nutrient Amount Per Serving (Approx.) Source Protein 8g - 10g Full-fat Milk and Thick Hung Curd Vitamin A 25% - 30% DV Fresh Ripe Mango Pulp (Himsagar/Alphonso) Vitamin C 40% - 45% DV Fresh Ripe Mango Pulp Iron 2.5mg - 3.5mg Organic Jaggery (Gur) Calcium 250mg - 300mg Milk and Fermented Dairy Base Magnesium 45mg - 55mg Organic Jaggery and Mango Potassium 350mg - 400mg Ripe Mango and Dairy Carbohydrates 35g - 40g Natural Fructose (Mango) and Jaggery Healthy Fats 6g - 8g Whole Milk Lipids Fiber 2g - 3g Prebiotic Fibre from Ripe Mango View All

Easy Tips To Make Your Aam Doi Healthier

You need to choose skimmed milk. Opt for skimmed milk or low-fat curd to reduce the overall saturated fat content for heart health.

Use fibre-rich mango varieties like Himsagar to improve gut health and aid in smoother digestion.

Say yes to natural sweeteners only. If jaggery is unavailable, use deseeded date paste to provide a natural "caramel" flavour and extra fibre.

Serve the dessert in small earthen pots to practice portion control, which is essential for fitness enthusiasts.

For a healthier twist, sprinkle chia seeds or flax seeds on top to add a dose of Omega-3 fatty acids to your dessert.

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This healthy adaptation of the traditional Aam Doi recipe proves that desserts can be both delicious and restorative. By choosing organic jaggery and fresh fruit, the body receives antioxidants and probiotics in every bite. Enjoy this chilled delight in moderation to maintain a balanced fitness routine while celebrating the vibrant, tropical flavours of a Bengali summer.

FAQs

Can this recipe be made without a steamer? Yes, the mixture can be set in an earthen pot at room temperature for 8 hours if using warm milk.

Is jaggery better than sugar for weight loss? Jaggery contains minerals and is less processed, but it still has calories, so moderate consumption is necessary for weight management.

Which mango variety is best for this recipe?Himsagar or Alphonso are preferred because they are sweet, non-fibrous, and provide a rich, smooth pulp for the yoghurt.

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