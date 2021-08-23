Healthy Breakfast Recipe: This dosa made from poha and moong dal is to die for
What happens when you are craving to have a crispy, flavourful dosa in the morning but have ingredients for Poha? This fusion dosa recipe posted on Instagram page of Tarla Dalal Recipes combines poha and moong dal to form a super-healthy breakfast option.
The batter of this dosa doesn't need to be fermented but requires soaking time of around 1.5 hours. You can even have this as an evening-time snack or serve it as a party snack.
Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa
Soaking time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Cooking Time: 40 mins
Total Time: 2 hours 20 minutes
Makes 12 dosas
Ingredients
For Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa
1 cup thick beaten rice (jada poha)
3/4 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram) , washed and drained
1 tsp fenugreek (methi) seeds
1/2 cup grated coconut
1 tsp finely chopped green chillies
1/2 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)
1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)
1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
Salt to taste
Ghee for cooking
For Serving The Poha Yellow Moong Dal Dosa
Coconut chutney
Sambhar
Method
Combine the poha, yellow moong dal and fenugreek seeds in enough water in a deep bowl and soak it for 1 hour 30 minutes. Drain well.
Blend in a mixer along with coconut and 1 cup of water till smooth.
Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add all the other ingredients and mix well.
Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water on the tava (griddle) and wipe it off gently using a cloth.
Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 175 mm. (7”) diameter circle.
Smear a little ghee over it and along the edges and cook on a medium flame till the dosa turns brown in colour.
Turn over and cook again till the other side gets cooked as well.
Fold over to make a semi-circle or a roll.
Repeat with the remaining batter to make 11 more dosas.
Serve immediately with coconut chutney and sambhar.
Benefits
Easy to digest and packed with proteins, yellow moong dal is an integral part of Indian kitchen. The dal is known to improve metabolism and is a great food for heart health and lowering blood pressure. Then it has minerals, potassium, magnesium, iron, folate, vitamin B6 apart from being rich in fibre. As for poha, it is not considered one of the healthiest breakfast options without any reason. Rich in anti-oxidants and essential vitamins, it is also gluten free and is a must for diabetics and those who have skin issues.
(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/Tarla Dalal Recipes)