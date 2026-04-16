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Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe: A Delicious, Low-Sugar Version of the Classic Indian Drink for a Refreshing Treat

Healthy mango lassi uses ripe mango, curd, and natural sweeteners for a low-sugar Indian drink that feels cool and refreshing.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 11:24 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Summer afternoons feel much easier with a cold glass waiting in the fridge, especially one made with ripe mango and creamy curd. Healthy mango lassi brings together the sweet taste of mango with the smooth texture of yogurt, creating a drink that feels fresh and cooling on hot days.

Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe(Freepik)

Mango is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants. One ripe mango can add plenty of fruity flavour without needing extra sugar. Alphonso, Kesar, and Banganapalli mangoes work especially well because they are naturally sweeter and blend easily into a smooth drink.

This low-sugar mango drink uses healthy ingredients only. Dates, honey, or a small amount of jaggery can be used instead of white sugar if extra sweetness is needed. Greek yoghurt or fresh curd adds protein and may support digestion because it contains natural probiotics. That makes healthy mango lassi a better choice than many packaged drinks or desserts.

Low-sugar mango lassi gives natural sweetness and useful nutrients without refined sugar. According to research by Nutrients. 2017, mango adds vitamins and antioxidants, while curd or Greek yoghurt brings protein and calcium. Dates provide natural sugars along with fibre, making this summer drink a better option than many packaged beverages.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Glass

Main Source

Calories

160–180 kcal

Mango, curd, dates

Protein

6–8 g

Curd or Greek yoghurt

Calcium

180–220 mg

Curd or Greek yoghurt

Vitamin C

20–25 mg

Mango

Fibre

2–3 g

Mango, dates, chia seeds

Natural Sugar

18–22 g

Mango, dates

  • Mango contains vitamin C and vitamin A, which may support immunity and healthy skin.
  • Curd or Greek yogurt adds protein and calcium, which may help support bones and muscles.
  • Dates provide natural sweetness along with small amounts of fibre and iron.
  • Chia seeds, if added, increase the fibre content and may help the body stay hydrated.
  • Refined sugar is not used, so the drink stays lower in added sugar than regular mango lassi.

FAQs

Can healthy mango lassi be made with frozen mango?

Yes, frozen mango works well and makes the lassi thicker and colder.

Which natural sweetener is best for low-sugar mango lassi?

Dates are the best option because they add sweetness along with fibre and minerals.

Can chia seeds be added to mango lassi?

Yes, chia seeds can be added for extra fibre and may help keep the drink more refreshing.

Can healthy mango lassi be made vegan?

Yes, use coconut yogurt, almond yogurt, or any plant-based yogurt instead of curd.

 
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