Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe: A Delicious, Low-Sugar Version of the Classic Indian Drink for a Refreshing Treat

Summer afternoons feel much easier with a cold glass waiting in the fridge, especially one made with ripe mango and creamy curd. Healthy mango lassi brings together the sweet taste of mango with the smooth texture of yogurt, creating a drink that feels fresh and cooling on hot days.

Healthy Mango Lassi Recipe(Freepik)

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Mango is naturally rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants. One ripe mango can add plenty of fruity flavour without needing extra sugar. Alphonso, Kesar, and Banganapalli mangoes work especially well because they are naturally sweeter and blend easily into a smooth drink.

This low-sugar mango drink uses healthy ingredients only. Dates, honey, or a small amount of jaggery can be used instead of white sugar if extra sweetness is needed. Greek yoghurt or fresh curd adds protein and may support digestion because it contains natural probiotics. That makes healthy mango lassi a better choice than many packaged drinks or desserts.

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{{^usCountry}} Cardamom adds a light aroma, and a few soaked chia seeds can make the lassi more nourishing. Chia seeds absorb water and may help the body stay hydrated during summer. Healthy mango lassi tastes fruity, creamy, and cool, making it perfect for breakfast, an evening drink, or a light dessert. How to Make Low-Sugar Mango Lassi with Dates and Cardamom At Home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardamom adds a light aroma, and a few soaked chia seeds can make the lassi more nourishing. Chia seeds absorb water and may help the body stay hydrated during summer. Healthy mango lassi tastes fruity, creamy, and cool, making it perfect for breakfast, an evening drink, or a light dessert. How to Make Low-Sugar Mango Lassi with Dates and Cardamom At Home {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This healthy mango lassi tastes fruity, creamy, and lightly sweet with a fresh mango flavour in every sip. Thick curd gives it a smooth texture, while dates add natural sweetness without sugar. Cardamom brings a gentle aroma, making this refreshing lassi perfect for hot summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 large ripe mango, chopped

1 cup plain curd or Greek yoghurt

2 soft dates, seeds removed

¼ cup chilled water

4 to 5 ice cubes

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp chia seeds, soaked for 10 minutes (optional)

A few chopped pistachios for garnish Step-by-Step Instructions Add the chopped mango, curd or Greek yoghurt, dates, chilled water, ice cubes, and cardamom powder to a blender. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Taste the lassi and add one more date if a sweeter flavour is needed. Stir in the soaked chia seeds if using. Pour the healthy mango lassi into two glasses. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top for extra crunch. Serve immediately while cold so the drink stays thick, fresh, and refreshing. Nutritional Highlights of This Low-Sugar Mango Lassi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This healthy mango lassi tastes fruity, creamy, and lightly sweet with a fresh mango flavour in every sip. Thick curd gives it a smooth texture, while dates add natural sweetness without sugar. Cardamom brings a gentle aroma, making this refreshing lassi perfect for hot summer afternoons. Ingredients 1 large ripe mango, chopped

1 cup plain curd or Greek yoghurt

2 soft dates, seeds removed

¼ cup chilled water

4 to 5 ice cubes

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp chia seeds, soaked for 10 minutes (optional)

A few chopped pistachios for garnish Step-by-Step Instructions Add the chopped mango, curd or Greek yoghurt, dates, chilled water, ice cubes, and cardamom powder to a blender. Blend for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. Taste the lassi and add one more date if a sweeter flavour is needed. Stir in the soaked chia seeds if using. Pour the healthy mango lassi into two glasses. Sprinkle chopped pistachios on top for extra crunch. Serve immediately while cold so the drink stays thick, fresh, and refreshing. Nutritional Highlights of This Low-Sugar Mango Lassi {{/usCountry}}

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Low-sugar mango lassi gives natural sweetness and useful nutrients without refined sugar. According to research by Nutrients. 2017, mango adds vitamins and antioxidants, while curd or Greek yoghurt brings protein and calcium. Dates provide natural sugars along with fibre, making this summer drink a better option than many packaged beverages.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Glass Main Source Calories 160–180 kcal Mango, curd, dates Protein 6–8 g Curd or Greek yoghurt Calcium 180–220 mg Curd or Greek yoghurt Vitamin C 20–25 mg Mango Fibre 2–3 g Mango, dates, chia seeds Natural Sugar 18–22 g Mango, dates View All

Mango contains vitamin C and vitamin A, which may support immunity and healthy skin.

Curd or Greek yogurt adds protein and calcium, which may help support bones and muscles.

Dates provide natural sweetness along with small amounts of fibre and iron.

Chia seeds, if added, increase the fibre content and may help the body stay hydrated.

Refined sugar is not used, so the drink stays lower in added sugar than regular mango lassi.

FAQs

Can healthy mango lassi be made with frozen mango?

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Yes, frozen mango works well and makes the lassi thicker and colder.

Which natural sweetener is best for low-sugar mango lassi?

Dates are the best option because they add sweetness along with fibre and minerals.

Can chia seeds be added to mango lassi?

Yes, chia seeds can be added for extra fibre and may help keep the drink more refreshing.

Can healthy mango lassi be made vegan?

Yes, use coconut yogurt, almond yogurt, or any plant-based yogurt instead of curd.

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