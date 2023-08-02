There is a popular saying that dessert does not go to the stomach, it goes to the heart. And every bit of it is true. No matter how full we are after a heavy meal, we need a dessert to round off the perfect platter. Be it a sweet dish or ice cream or a bowl of our favourite kheer, a dessert is a must after a meal. Especially when we are having a meal with our near and dear ones, dessert adds the extra sweet touch to togetherness. But sometimes desserts may not be healthy. Because of the high amount of sugar used in making the dessert, it can be harmful for the health of many. But we have the perfect fix for that.

Healthy millet kheer for dessert cravings. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

What if we tell you that you can enjoy dessert without worrying about your health? Yes, you heard it right. In fact, we have curated a recipe for a dessert that is extremely healthy for the body. Take a look at miller kheer recipe that can be easily prepared at home and relished with loved ones.

Ingredients:

¼ cup kodo millet

4 cups milk

2 tbsps ghee

1½ tbsps charoli

1 tbsp finely chopped pistachios

1 tbsp finely chopped almonds

1 tbsp finely chopped cashew nuts

¼ cup sugar

A large pinch of nutmeg powder

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

Blanched, peeled, and slivered pistachios for garnish

Saffron strands for garnish

Method:

In a pan, boil milk and keep cooking it for three to four minutes. In a shallow pan, heat one tbsp of ghee and add charoli, pistachios, almonds, and cashew nuts and sauté for one or two minutes and then transfer to a plate. Then, heat the remaining ghee and add the kodo millet and sauté for two to three minutes. Then transfer it to the pan of boiling milk and mix everything together. With occasional stirring, it should be cooked for about ten to twelve minutes. Then, add sugar and mix properly. Then add nutmeg powder, green cardamom powder, and roasted nuts and mix everything together till it is combined. Then transfer the kheer to a serving bowl and garnish with blanched pistachios and saffron strands on top.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

