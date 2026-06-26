High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl Recipe: How To Prepare This Vegetarian Meal For a Healthy Lunch In 20 Minutes

Smoky paneer tikka, protein-rich rajma, and fresh vegetables create a wholesome meal that is both nutritious and easy to prepare. High protein rajma and paneer tikka bowl recipe combines classic Indian flavours with modern meal-prep ideas to deliver a balanced lunch. Packed with plant and dairy protein, fibre, and colourful vegetables, this bowl supports weight management, healthy eating, and active lifestyles without requiring complicated cooking techniques.

Easy To Make Rajma And Paneer Tikka Bowl Recipe(Freepik)

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A Rajma paneer tikka bowl combines grilled paneer, cooked kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and a light dressing to create a complete high protein vegetarian meal. Paneer supplies all nine essential amino acids, while rajma contributes additional plant protein, complex carbohydrates, and dietary fibre. Together, they create a healthy lunch bowl that provides steady energy, making it suitable for easy meal prep and balanced Indian diet plans. Fresh vegetables and herbs increase vitamins, minerals, and natural freshness, making the bowl especially enjoyable during warmer months.

Paneer provides slow-digesting protein along with calcium and phosphorus, supporting muscle maintenance and bone health. Rajma is naturally rich in fibre, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants that help maintain healthy digestion and support balanced blood sugar levels. The combination of protein and fibre promotes longer-lasting satiety, helping reduce unnecessary snacking while maintaining consistent energy. Colourful vegetables such as cucumber, capsicum, onions, and tomatoes contribute Vitamin C, antioxidants, and hydration, creating a nutrient-rich meal with moderate calories.

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{{^usCountry}} Protein bowls have become increasingly popular because they combine multiple food groups into one balanced meal. This Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl draws inspiration from Indian flavours by pairing smoky paneer tikka with rajma, fresh vegetables, herbs, and wholesome grains such as brown rice or quinoa. Unlike a regular vegetable bowl that depends mainly on vegetables for nutrition, this version significantly increases protein, calcium, iron, and fibre through paneer and rajma. The result is a filling, colourful, and well-balanced vegetarian lunch that supports fitness goals, weight management, and healthy everyday eating while delivering bold flavours in every bite. Rajma Paneer Protein Bowl vs Regular Vegetable Bowl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein bowls have become increasingly popular because they combine multiple food groups into one balanced meal. This Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl draws inspiration from Indian flavours by pairing smoky paneer tikka with rajma, fresh vegetables, herbs, and wholesome grains such as brown rice or quinoa. Unlike a regular vegetable bowl that depends mainly on vegetables for nutrition, this version significantly increases protein, calcium, iron, and fibre through paneer and rajma. The result is a filling, colourful, and well-balanced vegetarian lunch that supports fitness goals, weight management, and healthy everyday eating while delivering bold flavours in every bite. Rajma Paneer Protein Bowl vs Regular Vegetable Bowl {{/usCountry}}

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Feature High Protein Rajma & Paneer Tikka Bowl Regular Vegetable Bowl Main Protein Source Rajma and paneer Mostly vegetables Protein Content High Low Fibre Content High Moderate Calories Balanced Lower Muscle Recovery Excellent Limited Satiety Long-lasting Moderate Calcium High Lower Iron Rich Moderate Weight-Loss Friendly Yes Yes Best For Healthy lunch and meal prep Light everyday meals View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Bowl Overview {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Bowl Overview {{/usCountry}}

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This wholesome vegetarian bowl combines rajma, paneer tikka, grains, and fresh vegetables for a balanced protein-rich lunch.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: Indian Fusion

Main Ingredients: Rajma, paneer tikka, vegetables

Best Served With: Mint yogurt dip or fresh salad

High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl Recipe

Protein-rich rajma, smoky paneer tikka, fresh vegetables, and wholesome grains create a nutritious lunch ready in just twenty minutes.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked rajma

200g paneer, cubed

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 tablespoon hung curd

1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa

½ cup cucumber, diced

½ cup tomatoes, diced

½ cup capsicum, chopped

¼ cup onion, sliced

Fresh coriander leaves

Lemon wedges

Salt to taste

Instructions

Marinate the paneer with hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and salt for 15 minutes. Grill or pan-roast the paneer until lightly golden on all sides. Warm the cooked rajma with a pinch of cumin powder and black pepper. Arrange brown rice or quinoa as the base of the serving bowl. Add the cooked rajma over the grains. Place the grilled paneer tikka beside the rajma. Top the bowl with cucumber, tomatoes, capsicum, and onions. Garnish the bowl with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve immediately while the paneer is warm.

Healthy Ways to Upgrade Your Protein Bowl

Choose low-fat paneer to increase protein while reducing saturated fat. Replace brown rice with quinoa for additional complete protein. Add sprouts to increase fibre and micronutrient intake. Include colourful vegetables to boost antioxidants and vitamins. Prepare paneer in an air fryer instead of shallow frying. Use homemade curd for the paneer marinade. Reduce salt and season with fresh herbs and roasted spices. Add roasted seeds for healthy fats and extra crunch. Include leafy greens to increase iron and folate. Finish the bowl with fresh lemon juice to improve iron absorption.

Nutritional Value Per Serving

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This high-protein vegetarian bowl delivers balanced nutrition with quality protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals for healthy lunches. The combination of rajma and paneer provides complete nutrition while supporting muscle maintenance and steady energy levels.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 430 kcal Protein 31 g Carbohydrates 32 g Fat 18 g Fibre 11 g Calcium 340 mg Iron 4.8 mg Potassium 760 mg Vitamin C 32 mg Sodium 360 mg View All

FAQs

Is High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl good for weight loss?

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High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl combines protein and fibre that help support balanced eating and healthy weight-management goals.

How much protein does High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl provide?

High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl provides approximately 30–31 grams of protein per serving, depending on ingredient quantities.

Can High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl be prepared for meal prep?

High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl stores well in the refrigerator, making it suitable for healthy lunch meal preparation.

Which grains pair best with High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl?

High Protein Rajma and Paneer Tikka Bowl pairs well with brown rice, quinoa, millet, or cauliflower rice for balanced nutrition.

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