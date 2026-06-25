Hosting at home? From mango sticky rice to pistachio ice cream, these desserts are sure to impress your guests

Whether you are hosting a dinner party at home or planning a get-together, dessert is something you can’t skip. Despite being the last part of the meal, it is something everyone looks forward to. Here we have listed down a few exotic dessert recipes that you can consider to delight your guests.

Dessert recipes to try at home.(Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

No-churn pistachio ice cream

Shared by Arushi Hasija, pastry chef and food content creator, this pistachio ice cream is one of the most delicious desserts you can consider for summer parties.

No-churn pistachio ice cream (millsandbuns/Instagram)

Ingredients

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 200g condensed milk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200g condensed milk {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 100g pistachio spread {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 100g pistachio spread {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 250ml whipping cream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 250ml whipping cream {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Caramel, to swirl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Caramel, to swirl {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chopped pistachios, to layer Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chopped pistachios, to layer Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Whisk together the condensed milk and pistachio spread until smooth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Whisk together the condensed milk and pistachio spread until smooth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Whip the cream on high speed until fluffy and voluminous, and hold a medium to stiff peak. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Whip the cream on high speed until fluffy and voluminous, and hold a medium to stiff peak. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Whisk in the pistachio spread mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Whisk in the pistachio spread mixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Transfer to a loaf pan while layering with caramel and pistachios, and freeze for 12 hours before scooping. Mango rose sticky rice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Transfer to a loaf pan while layering with caramel and pistachios, and freeze for 12 hours before scooping. Mango rose sticky rice {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before it’s time to say goodbye to mango season, try this content creator and food enthusiast, Shagun Malhotra’s shared mango sticky rice recipe for your guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before it’s time to say goodbye to mango season, try this content creator and food enthusiast, Shagun Malhotra’s shared mango sticky rice recipe for your guests. {{/usCountry}}

Mango sticky rice recipe for your guests. (myfoodproject/Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1 cup stick rice or any short-grain rice

2 cups water

300ml coconut milk

1 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp rose syrup (optional)

1 mango

Method:

Wash rice and cook in a 1:2 rice to water ratio. First, let a boil come in water, then reduce the flame, cover with a lid, and cook for 15 minutes till the water dries up.

Prepare the pouring sauce by warming the coconut milk and adding sugar and salt to it. Stop cooking when the sugar dissolves. Split into two and add rose syrup to one of them.

For the plating, place heaped rice in the centre, pour coconut sauce on top, place mango slices on the side of the rice, and pour rose coconut sauce on the plate. Serve cold

Mango Arabian bread pudding (sugar-free)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chef and digital creator Nikita Varma shared this light, creamy, and refreshing no-bake dessert made with layers of bread, mango cream, and fresh mango chunks.

Ingredients

1 ripe mango, cut into small cubes

½ cup mango pulp

1 cup whipping cream

6 slices of bread

3 tablespoons pistachios, chopped (for garnish)

Mango Arabian bread pudding (sugar-free) (iamdatingfood/Instagram)

Method

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1. Prepare the mango cream:

Cut the ripe mango into small cubes and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the mango pulp and whipping cream.

Whisk until the mixture becomes smooth, creamy, and slightly thick.

2. Prepare the bread

Remove the crusts from the bread slices.

Arrange a layer of bread slices in a serving dish, trimming them if necessary to fit.

3. First layer

Spread a layer of the mango cream mixture over the bread.

Scatter some mango cubes on top.

4. Second layer

Add another layer of bread slices.

Spread more mango cream mixture over the bread.

Top with more mango cubes.

5. Final layer

Add the final layer of bread slices.

Cover completely with the remaining mango cream mixture and smooth the surface.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

6. Chill

Refrigerate for 2–3 hours, or until well chilled and set.

7. Garnish and serve

Just before serving, garnish with fresh mango cubes and chopped pistachios.

Serve chilled and enjoy.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON