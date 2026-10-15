Hosting guests this Navratri? Try these vrat-friendly recipes to prepare a wholesome festive meal at home

Navratri is a time for celebration, family gatherings and festive feasts, but observing a fast means being mindful of the ingredients that go into every dish. Whether you are hosting guests or planning a hearty meal with your family, deciding what to cook while adhering to fasting traditions can sometimes be a challenge.
Also Read | Tired of eating bland vrat food on Navratri? Try these 5 fasting-friendly recipes to add variety to your celebrations
To make festive meal planning easier, we have curated a selection of wholesome Navratri recipes from Chef Deepak Bisht, executive chef at Radisson Hotel Gurugram, and Chef Sunil Singh, sous chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Indore, to help you put together a delicious spread and make the festive season even more delightful.
1. Sweet potato gilawat with kuttu ka paratha
Ingredients
For sweet potato gilawat:
- Sweet potato – 500 g
- Sendha namak – to taste
- Green chilli – 2
- Ginger – 10 g
- Roasted cumin powder – 5 g
- Ghee – 30 g
For kuttu ka paratha:
- Kuttu atta (buckwheat flour) – 250 g
- Boiled potato – 100 g
- Sendha namak – to taste
- Green chilli – 1
- Ghee – as required
- Water – as required
Method of preparation
For sweet potato gilawat:
- Boil the sweet potatoes until tender. Allow them to cool, then peel and mash until smooth.
- Add sendha namak, green chilli, ginger, black cumin seeds and black pepper. Mix well.
- Heat ghee in a pan and lightly cook the mixture until the ingredients are well combined and aromatic.
- Shape the mixture into small portions and lightly sear them on a hot griddle until golden.
- Serve hot with kuttu ka paratha.
For kuttu ka paratha:
- Combine the kuttu atta, boiled and mashed potato, sendha namak, green chilli and coriander in a bowl.
- Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough.
- Divide the dough into equal portions and carefully roll each portion into a paratha.
- Heat a tawa and cook the parathas with ghee until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with sweet potato gilawat.
2. Dryfruit singhare ka ladoo
Ingredients
- Water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)
- Roasted and crushed almonds
- Roasted cashews
- Pistachios
- Ghee
- Powdered sugar
Method of preparation
- Heat ghee in a pan over a low flame. Add the water chestnut flour and roast, stirring continuously, until it develops a pleasant, nutty aroma and the ghee begins to separate.
- Remove from the heat and allow the roasted flour to cool to room temperature for approximately two hours.
- Add the roasted dry fruits and powdered sugar.
- Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evenly combined.
- Shape the mixture into round ladoos.
Ingredients
- Water chestnut flour (singhade ka atta)
- Roasted and crushed almonds
- Roasted cashews
- Pistachios
- Ghee
- Powdered sugar
Method of preparation
- Heat ghee in a pan over a low flame. Add the water chestnut flour and roast, stirring continuously, until it develops a pleasant, nutty aroma and the ghee begins to separate.
- Remove from the heat and allow the roasted flour to cool to room temperature for approximately two hours.
- Add the roasted dry fruits and powdered sugar.
- Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are evenly combined.
- Shape the mixture into round ladoos.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.