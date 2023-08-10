Independence Day 2023: Delectable tricolour recipes to make for I-day get-together
Chef shares some mouthwatering tricolour recipes for a delectable Independence Day celebration, including progressive rajma chawal, tricolour laddu, and more!
Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15 with great fervour and enthusiasm. This important national holiday is a celebration of India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The event is celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural performances and various other festivities across the country. It's a time for Indians to reflect on their history, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and celebrate the progress and unity of the nation. As we gear up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, what better way to honour the spirit of freedom than by preparing a range of Tricolour recipes that capture the essence of India's national flag.
Abhishek Kulshrestha, a health-conscious chef and an expert in the culinary arts currently holding a position at Marriott International in Canada, shared with HT Lifestyle some tricolour recipes that not only pay homage to the nation's heritage but also add a delicious touch to your I-Day get-together. (Also read: Independence Day 2023: 7 unique ways to celebrate the day with your family )
Delicious Tricolour Recipes for Independence Day
1. Tricolour Laddu
Ingredients:
(Blanched) Spinach puree 1 cup (for green colour)
Grated orange carrots - for the saffron colour 1 cup
Semolina for the white one 1/2 cup
Desiccated coconut- 1/2 cup
Stevia /coconut jaggery syrup- 6 tbsp
Cardamom powder - 2 tsp
Ghee - 7-8 tbsp
Reduced Milk - 1ltr
Water - 200ml
Method:
1. Dry roast the semolina for 5-7 minutes till fragrant and add the water and half of the milk just before it starts to get the colour.
2. Add 1 tsp of cardamom powder and mix well.
3. Cook for 10 min till the semolina is thick and nicely cooked.
4. Add 2-3 tbsp of the jaggery syrup/stevia and 1 tbsp of ghee and mix well.
5. Divide this mix into two parts and keep aside and in a separate pan add 1 tbsp of ghee.
6. Add the blanched spinach puree to this and cook well till thick.
7. Add the half mixture to this puree and cook further for 5 minutes till the spinach is well incorporated. Keep aside and let it cool.
8. In a third pan add 3 tbsp of ghee. Once the ghee is warm add the grated carrots to it and saute this for 10-15 min till the carrots lose all the water.
9. Add the reduced milk to this mixture along with cardamom powder and the rest of the jaggery/stevia syrup.
10. Cook well till the carrots are mashed and the mixture is nice and thick.
11. Keep aside to cool and meanwhile on a flat plate spread the desiccated coconut and shape all three mixtures into laddus and roll the white ones over the desiccated coconut to cover nicely all over.
12. Plate them up and enjoy!
2. Stuffed Cottage cheese roulette with tossed buckwheat and tomato coulis
Ingredients:
Cottage cheese slices -2
Spinach puree - 3 tbsp
Chopped ginger- 1 tbsp
Chopped garlic-2 tbsp
Chopped coriander stems -1 tsp
Salt -1 tsp
Fresh red tomatoes-2-3
Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp
fine Chopped onion-3 tbsp
Chopped cashew and raisins-2 tbsp
Ghee - 4-5 tbsp
Boiled buckwheat-6 tbsp
Method:
1. Heat ghee in a nonstick pan till nice and hot.
2. Add the slice of cottage cheese and sear on both sides for 2 minutes and keep aside to cool.
3. Add the chopped cashew and raisins to this and make a roll. Keep aside.
4. In the same pan add 1 tbsp ghee and add cumin seeds. When they splutter add 1 tbsp garlic and 1/2 tbsp ginger to this.
5. till they start turning brown. Add chopped onions to it and cook further till they start getting the colour.
6. Aad chopped coriander stems to this and cook for 2 minutes.
7. Add puréed spinach to this mixture along with salt and cook till the spinach start to get a bit dry.
8. Now add the boiled buckwheat to this and cook further. Season well and keep aside.
9. In a separate pan add ghee and the rest of the chopped ginger and garlic. Add the diced tomatoes to this along with some salt for tomatoes to cook faster and cook till the tomatoes can be mashed with the back of the ladle.
10. Now add some water as required and cook well for 15 minutes.
11. Now let this mixture cool down. Puree the tomato mix and strain for a smooth puree.
12. Warm up the cottage cheese in a microwave or on the hot griddle while this is happening on a deep dish plate mould the buckwheat and spinach mixture at the base.
13. Place the cottage cheese on the top and pour the smooth tomato coulis on the side.
14. Garnish with pepper curls and a sprig of fresh coriander and serve.
3. Kosha mangsho boti with baked luchi
Ingredients:
500g boneless mutton
For the marinade:
100g onions
5g garlic
100g yogurt
15g salt
5g turmeric powder
3g shahi garam masala powder
For the curry:
20g mustard oil
4cm cinnamon
10 green cardamom pods
1 black cardamom pod
10 cloves
4 dried red chilies
6 bay leaves
400g sliced onions
40g ginger paste
10g garlic
20g green chilies (plus 4 extra pieces for garnish)
3g coriander powder
3g cumin powder
3g Kashmiri red chili powder
150–200g yogurt
8g salt
10g sugar
1-liter hot water
5g ghee
Method:
1. For the marinade, blend 100g quartered onions, 5g roughly chopped garlic, 100g yogurt, 15g salt, turmeric, and shahi garam masala into a smooth paste.
2. Coat all the mutton pieces with the marinade, making sure to get into all the corners of the meat. Cover and allow the mutton to marinate in the refrigerator for about 8 hours.
3. Slice 400g onions thinly. Crush 10g garlic and 20g green chillies into a paste.
4. Heat mustard oil in a kadai. Add dried red chillies, bay leaves, cinnamon, green and black cardamom, and cloves.
5. Fry onions for 15 minutes until light brown. Add ginger paste, garlic-chilli paste, and fry for 5 more minutes.
6. Add dry spices mixed with 100g water. Fry for 15 minutes until onions turn reddish-brown.
7. Add marinated mutton. Fry for 15 minutes on high heat.
8. Beat 150–200g yogurt, add to the pan with 8g salt and 10g sugar. Keep frying.
9. Reduce heat to medium. Repeat the following steps for 75-90 minutes:
- Add a splash of hot water (30ml)
- Stir and cover for a minute
- Uncover, stir thoroughly
- Scrape and incorporate browned bits from the pan
- Add water gradually and cook until mutton is tender. Add 4 slit green chilies.
10. Turn off heat, add a bit of ghee, cover, and let it rest.
4. Progressive rajma chawal
Ingredients:
For the Chawal Crepe:
2 cups Rice flour
1 tsp coarsely ground roasted cumin seeds
1 tsp salt
Water for making the batter
For the Stuffing:
200g grated paneer
1 finely chopped green chilli
2 tbsp chopped raisins and cashews
1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
3g salt and pepper
For the Rajma:
1 cup boiled rajma
2 bay leaves
1 black cardamom
1/2 cup finely chopped tomatoes
1 cup finely chopped onions
2 tbsp finely chopped garlic
1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/3 tsp deggi mirch powder
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
2 tbsp desi ghee
Sides:
2-3 tbsp green chutney
1 papad
Method:
1. In a bowl, combine rice flour, coarsely ground cumin seeds, and salt. Gradually add water to make a thick dosa-like batter. Set aside.
2. For the stuffing, mix grated paneer, chopped green chilli, raisins, cashews, chopped coriander leaves, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
3. In a hot pan, add ghee. Once hot, add bay leaves and cardamom seeds. Once they splutter, add chopped onions and sauté until slightly browned.
4. Add chopped ginger and garlic and sauté until slightly browned. Add turmeric powder and a little water to prevent further browning.
5. Add boiled rajma and cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
6. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until tomatoes are mashed and incorporated into the curry. Adjust seasoning and add chopped coriander leaves. Set aside.
7. On a hot tawa, add ghee and spread the paneer mixture. Cook for 5-8 minutes, then remove from the tawa and set aside.
8. Clean the tawa and pour the rice flour batter, spreading it like a thin dosa. Sprinkle some ghee and keep it soft, not crispy.
9. Place the paneer mixture on the crepe and roll it up.
10. In a deep dish plate, place the rolled crepe cut diagonally. Pour rajma on one side and green chutney on the other.
11. Place a papad crisp on the edge and garnish with fresh coriander sprigs and pepper curls.
12. Enjoy your Chawal Crepe Stuffed with Paneer and Rajma!