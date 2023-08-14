Independence Day 2023: Whip up these easy-to-make tricolour desserts for I-day celebrations

Independence Day is almost here and it's time to savour moments of your freedom with 'something sweet' as you enjoy a day off and soak yourself in the spirit of the day. India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day this year. On August 15, 1947, we achieved our freedom from the British after a long struggle. It's the perfect occasion to organise a get together with friends and family and spend some quality time with them. In case you are looking for some quick last-minute desserts with minimum ingredients, we bring to you easy and delicious tricolour delights to rustle up for your I-day get-together, as suggested by Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive chef Radisson Blu Resort and convention Centre, Karjat. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2023: Lip-smacking sweet dishes that are diabetes-friendly)

1. Tiranga Mawa Barfi

Ingredients

Sugar - 100 gm

Milk - 2 litres

Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Ghee - 50 gm

Saffron reduction (for colour as required)

Spinach paste (for colour as required)

Method

Take a double coated Kadhai

Put milk and boil till it is reduced to half

Add sugar and boil more till it is in batter like consistency

Add cardamom powder and bit of ghee

Divide the mawa into three parts and apply saffron reduction in one and spinach paste in the other so that you get three different colours

Apply ghee in the tray and set the mawa layer wise and freeze it for 2 hours

2. Tricolour Moose Cake

Ingredients

Cream cheese - 150 gm

Whipped cream - 100 gm

Agar agar - 15 gm

Orange purée - 30 gm

Kiwi purée - 30 gm

Sweet cheese crackers- for base

Method

Take a mixing bowl, add cream cheese and whipped cream and mix well and keep it aside.

Meanwhile heat half cup of water and add agar agar in it and stir well so that agar agar is completely dissolved in water.

Divide the cheese mixture into 3 parts

Add orange puree in one and kiwi puree in the other

Take a tray and put sweet cheese cracker as a base

Add the agar agar mixture with kiwi cream mixture and pour it on the base. Let it set. The same process to be followed for the plain cheese mixture and then the orange cheese mixture, as layers will come out as trio colours at end.

3. Phirni

Ingredients

Milk -1 litre

Sugar - 50 gm

Crushed rice - 50 gm

Condensed milk - 50 gm

Saffron reduction for colour

Spinach paste for colour

Method

Soak the crushed rice in water for 20-30 minutes

Wash properly

Take a thick bottom pan add milk and allow it to boil in slow flame.

Add the soaked rice and allow it to cook nicely.

Add sugar, and condensed milk

Now divide the rice into three parts

Add saffron reduction in one part and spinach paste in other for colour

Layer the phirni in a transparent glass and allow it to set in fridge for 2 hours.