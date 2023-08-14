Hariyali Teej 2023: Lip-smacking sweet dishes that are diabetes-friendly

Hariyali Teej is a major Sawan festival celebrated in different parts of the country from Punjab, Haryana to Rajasthan. The day is marked by married women by observing a day-long nirjala (without food and water) fast for their spouses and decking up in the best of their traditional fineries. Legends have it that on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Mata Parvati as his wife after her long and arduous penance for 108 births. This year Hariyali Teej is being celebrated on August 19. (Also read: Sawan 2023 festivals full calendar: Hariyali Teej, Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami; dates of 12 major fasts and festivals) Hariyali Teej is also known for the delectable traditional sweets that are prepared on this day like Ghevar, malpua, rabri and gujiya apart from the food spread consisting of Kachauri, Daal Baat Choorma, Puri aloo, Basundi, Thekwa among other mouthwatering preparations

Hariyali Teej is celebrated by married women with much enthusiasm and get togethers are organised for them wherein they dance, sing, and play games dressed in the best of their clothes which are typically red, green and orange in colour - all the hues of nature during the month of Shravan.

If you are skipping sugar or minimising sugar intake for some reason or diabetes, here are some mouthwatering Teej sweets that you can enjoy.

1. MULTIGRAIN ATTA LADDOO (SUGARFREE)

(Recipe by Chef Sanjay, Sanjay Babu Dasari, Executive Chef at The Ashok)

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour (atta) - 250 gm

Desi ghee - 200 gm

Sugar-free powder - 100 gm

Green cardamom powder - 1 gm

Multigrain (oats, flaxseeds, melon seeds, til) - 200 gm

Chopped almonds - 25 gm

Chopped cashew nuts - 25 gm

Chopped pista - 15 gm

Method

Take a kadai, add desi ghee and heat for some time. Now add atta and cook for 15 minutes on low flame.

Once you get the aroma of cooked atta, add multigrains and cook for 2-3 minutes more.

Now add sugar-free powder, green cardamom powder, almonds, cashew nuts and pista. Mix well.

Let it cool for some time and divide the mixture into 20 equal parts and make balls out of it.

Multigrain Atta Laddoo is ready to serve.

2. OATS & AMARANTH FIRNEE (SUGARFREE)

Ingredients

Oats- 40 gm

Amaranth seeds - 80 gm

Milk - 1 litre

Sugar free - 20 gm

Green cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Sliced almonds for garnish

Chopped pista for garnish

Method

Wash amaranth seeds well and soak in water to cover generously for 30 minutes.

Lightly roast oats in a frying pan and gently crush with hands.

In a thick bottom pan, boil milk for some time, add amaranth seeds cook for some time till it is soft.

Add roasted crush oats and cook for some more time.

Add cardamom powder and sugar free.

Serve in sakora garnished with sliced almonds and chopped pista.

3. Coconut Chia Pudding with Mixed Berries

(Recipe by Tahzeeb Fatima, Home Chef, Lucknow)

Ingredients

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk (or almond milk)

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp shredded unsweetened coconut

Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries) for topping

Optional: Stevia or erythritol for sweetness (adjust to taste)

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine chia seeds and coconut milk. Stir well to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent clumping.

Add vanilla extract and sweetener if desired. Mix thoroughly.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and thicken.

Before serving, toast the shredded coconut in a dry pan over low heat until lightly golden.

Keep an eye on it, as it can burn quickly.

To assemble, spoon the chia pudding into serving glasses or bowls. Top with a generous amount of mixed berries and toasted coconut.

Serve chilled and enjoy your delicious and diabetic-friendly coconut chia pudding with mixed berries.

This dessert is not only visually appealing but also packed with fibre, healthy fats, and antioxidants from the chia seeds and mixed berries. Remember to adjust the sweetness according to your taste preferences and dietary needs.