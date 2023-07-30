Fourth Sawan Somwar fast: Vrat-friendly herbs and spices to add flavour to your food

The fourth Sawan Somvar vrat (fast) falls on July 31, Monday. The auspicious festival, which will last 59 days this month with eight Sawan Somvar vrats, holds much significance for Lord Shiva devotees. People celebrate the holy festival by visiting temples, taking a bath early in the morning, observing vrats, eating Sattvik food, and more. Sawan Somvar fasts are an integral and most important part of this festival. However, the most confusing part about these fasts is what to eat and what not to eat. While we have listed several healthy and tasty dishes and drinks to enjoy during this period, we decided to list all the herbs and spices you should add to your vrat-friendly recipes this Sawan. Find out vrat-friendly herbs and spices to add flavour to your food during Sawan Somvar fasts. (Unsplash )

Many people observe Sawan Somvar fast during the holy Shravan month to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. One should eat healthy and light food during fasts. As per the Hindu tradition, Sawan is all about observing a satvik lifestyle, which includes abstinence from anything tamasik in nature, be it food or beverages. Hence, planning the meals becomes essential as the body needs ample strength to complete the fasts. Here are some spices and herbs that you can use in your meals to add flavour to them.

Cumin Seeds

Mint Leaves

Green Cardamom

Kokum

Coriander Leaves

Curry Leaves

Black Pepper

Green Chilli

Rock Salt Dried Ginger

Clove

Apart from these spices and herbs, one can eat fruits, fresh vegetables (like sweet potato, colocasia or Arbi, lauki or bottle gourd, parval, potato, suran and ratalu), meals made with sabudana or sago, milk, milk products (like curd, buttermilk, cottage cheese or paneer and homemade butter), and leafy greens during Sawan Somvar fasting. You can also have nuts, dates and raisins during vrats. To remain healthy during the fast, you must drink water and stay hydrated. However, one should avoid eating dishes made with salt, garlic and onions.