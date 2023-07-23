Third Sawan Somwar Vrat: 5 nutritious and delectable fasting recipes to prepare for Shravan Monday

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is an important month in the Hindu calendar, marked by various festivals and fasts, with Shravan Mondays having a unique significance. As a result of Adhik Maas, the auspicious month has been extended this year, allowing Lord Shiva worshippers throughout the nation to celebrate up to eight Sawan Somwar. Fasting during this holy month is believed to bring blessings and prosperity. While abstaining from regular meals, it is important to nourish the body with wholesome and nutritious foods that provide nourishment and energy throughout the day. From nutritious sabudana khichdi to scrumptious parathas, these dishes will add flavour and joy to your fasting journey.

Here are five delicious and healthy dishes for fasting that will not only sate your appetite but also adhere to the dietary limitations of the Shravan Somwar Vrat. These easy-to-make recipes are packed with essential nutrients and flavours, ensuring a fulfilling and spiritually uplifting fasting experience for all devotees. Let's explore these delectable offerings and embrace the divine essence of the holy month! (Also read: Second Sawan Somwar fast: 7 heavenly vrat-friendly drinks to consume during Shravan Monday )

Healthy and delicious fasting recipes for Shravan Somwar

1. Amaranth Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha, Marriott International, Canada)

Amaranth Kheer is a wholesome and nutritious dessert perfect for festive occasions.(Chef Abhishek Kulshrestha)

Ingredients:

Amaranth/rajgira - 4 tbsp

Coconut milk - 300ml

Coconut jaggery/palm jaggery/regular jaggery-2 tbsp

Toasted coconut flakes (for garnish)

Toasted mixed nuts (chopped)- 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Toast the rajgira in a pan for 3-4 min till fragrant

2. Add the coconut milk and keep stirring all the while

3. Cook for 8-10 min on medium to low flame

4. Add the jaggery and cook further for 5 minutes till thick

5. Add the chopped nuts and mix well

6. Pour in a bowl and garnish with the toasted coconut flakes

7. Enjoy it cold or hot

2. Farali Dosa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Enjoy the delicious and gluten-free Farali Dosa, a perfect dish for fasting and special occasions.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Farali Dosa

1/2 cup sanwa millet (sama)

1/2 cup rajgira (amaranth) flour

1/2 cup sour buttermilk

1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

oil for cooking

For Serving

peanut curd chutney

Method:

1. To make farali dosa, clean, wash and soak the sanwa millet in enough water in a deep bowl for atleast 2 hours.

2. Drain and blend in a mixer to a smooth mixture using 2 tbsp of water.

3. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the rajgira flour, buttermilk, ginger-green chilli paste and rock salt and mix well. Cover with a lid and keep aside to ferment overnight.

4. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), pour a ladleful of the batter on the tava (griddle) and spread it in a circular motion to make a 125 mm. (5") diameter thin dosa.

5. Smear a little oil along the sides, cook till both the sides of the dosa turns golden brown in colour and fold over to make a semi-circle.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make 7 more farali dosas.

7. Serve the farali dosa immediately with peanut curd chutney.

3. Sabudana Khichdi

(Recipe by Chef Vikash Anand, Sous Chef, The Ashok)

This sabudana khichdi recipe will help you satiate your hunger pangs.(Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

1 cup Sabudana

¾ cup water

½ cup peanut

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin

Few curry leaves

1 inch ginger (finely chopped)

2 Green chili (finely chopped)

1 potato (boiled and cubed)

½ Lemon

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

Method:

1. Firstly, to soak the sabudana, take 1 cup sabudana in a bowl and rinse with water and add ¾ cup water rest for 6 hours.

2. Once the sabudana is soaked well, make sure to check there is no water at the bottom.

3. Take a heavy-bottomed pan roast ½ cup peanut roast on low flame until the peanuts turn crunchy cool completely.

4. Transfer to the mixer jar, pulse and powder to a coarse peanut powder add the peanut powder to the soaked sabudana.

5. Adding peanut powder will help to absorb any excess moisture if present.

6. Add 1 tsp sugar and ¾ tsp salt, keep aside.

7. Now in a large Kadhai heat the ghee, add cumin and few curry leaves add 1 inch ginger, Green chili and potato Fry until the potato turn slightly golden brown.

8. Add sabudana peanut mixture and mix gently make sure to mix by scarping the pan cook until the sago pearls turn translucent.

9. Add ½ lemon and 2 tbsp coriander. Mix well and serve.

4. Farali Sama Vada

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Savor the delectable Farali Sama Vada, a mouthwatering and gluten-free snack for fasting days.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup barnyard millet (samo) flour

1 tsp ghee

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1½ tbsps white sesame seeds

2-3 tbsps roasted unsalted peanuts powder

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 large potato, boiled, peeled, and grated

Oil for deep frying

Yogurt to serve

Method:

1. Pour 1 cup water in a deep pan, add ghee, rock salt, and cumin seeds and mix. Bring the mixture to a boil.

2. Add barnyard millet flour and mix till well combined. Sprinkle 2-3 tbsps water, cover and cook for 3-4 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a large bowl. Allow to cool slightly.

3. Add white sesame seeds, peanut powder, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger, and potato and mix till well combined.

4. Take small portions of the mixture and shape each portion into a ball. Flatten it slightly to shape it like a vada.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in the vadas a few at a time and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

6. Arrange the vadas on a serving plate. Serve hot with yogurt.

5. Rajgira Paneer Paratha

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Delight in the flavors of Rajgira Paneer Paratha, a scrumptious and nutritious flatbread for fasting.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Rajgira Paneer Paratha

1 cup rajgira (amaranth) flour

1/4 cup boiled , peeled and mashed potatoes

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper (kalimirch)

rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

rajgira (amaranth) flour for rolling

oil for cooking

For stuffing

1 cup fresh thickly grated paneer (cottage cheese)

2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp powdered sugar

2 tsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

For serving

green chutney

fresh curd (dahi)

Method:

1. Divide the stuffing into 8 equal portions and keep aside.

2. Combine the rajgira flour, potatoes, pepper powder and rock salt in a bowl and knead into a semi-soft dough using enough water.

3. Divide the dough into 8 equal portions. Roll out a portion of the dough into a 75 mm. (3”) diameter circle, using a little rajgira flour for rolling.

4. Place a portion of the stuffing in the centre of the circle, bring the edges in the centre and seal tightly.

5. Roll out again into a 100 mm. (4”) diameter circle, using a little rajgira flour for rolling.

6. Heat a non-stick tava (griddle) and cook the paratha, using a little oil, till it turns golden brown in colour from both the sides.

7. Repeat steps 4 to 7 to make 7 more parathas.

8. Serve hot with green chutney and fresh curds.