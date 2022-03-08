Inside Neena Gupta's kitchen: Check out her healthy tikki burger recipe made with Dalia and vegetables

Actor Neena Gupta's Instagram page is full of delightful snippets from her life. The Masaba Masaba star keeps her fans updated with regular posts about her daily life, time spent in the hills, shoot diaries, and more. Recently, Neena took to her Instagram page to share a recipe for her followers. She shared a healthy Tikki burger recipe made with Dalia and vegetables, and it will leave you feeling hungry.

On Monday, Neena Gupta posted a video of herself making healthy Tikki with burger buns. She captioned the post, "Healthy Tikki. Ingredients - Aloo, Gajar, Shimla Mirch, Peas, Beans, Dalia and Paneer. #neenagupta #healthyfood #tikki." Check out the video below:

To make this dish, you will need one carrot, capsicum and potato, a handful of French beans, 1/2 bowl of peas, Paneer and one bowl of Dalia. Begin by steaming chopped carrots, peas, French beans, potatoes and Dalia. Then mix the vegetables, chopped capsicum and Dalia in a bowl. Crush some Paneer with your hands and mix all the ingredients. Then, add coriander leaves, green chilli and salt according to your taste in this mixture and mash everything. Take the mashed mixture, divide it into sections and make small Tikkis out of it.

Now, in a bowl, take some egg whites and in another, take bread crumbs. Dip the Tikki in the egg white mixture and coat it with bread crumbs before frying it with a little bit of oil. Once your Tikkis are ready, prepare a sauce for your burger. Take some hung curd in a bowl, add diced cucumber, one clove of garlic (minced), salt and thyme to it, and mix. Apply this sauce to your buns, place the Tikki, tomatoes, onions and the other bun on top. And serve.

Netizens were left impressed by Neena Gupta's recipe and took to the comments section to express the same. One user wrote, "Looks super tasty." Another commented, "Neena mam I would love to try this."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Neena Gupta's post.

Will you try this recipe?

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will be seen with her daughter, Masaba Gupta, in the second season of their show Masaba Masaba. The series is inspired by real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life.

