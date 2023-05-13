International Hummus Day: 5 healthy and tasty hummus recipes to enjoy in summer

International Hummus Day is observed every year on March 13 to celebrate hummus, a dip made with boiled and mashed chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. Eaten with or without pita bread, hummus is eaten as a snack or appetizer. The Middle Eastern delicacy has gained popularity in nearly all parts of the world. The origin of hummus has been a subject of debate and while it is widely believed it was first made in Middle East, some people in Israel feel it originated in their country instead. Some other food historians mention the earliest hummus dates back to Egypt in 13th century. While this debate is unlikely to settle anytime soon, everyone agrees it is a healthy option and must be savoured for taste and nutrition alike. High in protein, rich in fibre and packed with healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, hummus can be your go-to snack and help boost your immunity and brain function. (Also read: Happy Mother's Day 2023 special recipe: Treat your mom to a mouth-watering dessert of Ice-Cream Sandwich Cake) On the occasion of International Hummus Day, here are 5 delicious hummus recipes you can enjoy in summer.(Pinterest)

On the occasion of International Hummus Day, here are 5 delicious hummus recipes you can enjoy in summer by Chef Ajay Chopra.

1. EDAMAME HUMMUS

Ingredients

Edamame - 100 gm

Green peas - 30 gm

Soaked chickpeas - 30 gm

Tahina - 10 gm

Garlic - 5 gm

Lemon juice - 5 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Zatar spice - 3 gm

Truffle scented oil - 5 ml

Nero cracker - 1

Method

In a mixer jar add edamame, green peas, soaked chickpeas, garlic, tahini, salt, lemon juice, olive oil and grind like hummus. On a plate add edamame, hummus and pour some truffle scented oil, Nero cracker, sprinkle some zaatar spiced powdered and it is ready to serve.

2. CHICKPEA HUMMUS

Ingredients

Chickpeas - 100 gm

Ice cubes - 2/3 pieces

Garlic- 30 gm

Lemon juice - 20gm

Salt - 5 gm

Tahini paste - 40 gm

Method

Clean and soak chickpeas in water for overnight. Heat a pan add soaked chickpeas, water, and boil it. Strain the chickpeas and cool it down and set aside

In a food processor, add boiled chickpeas and process it till it reaches a smooth texture. Add ice cubes while mixing it, then add salt, tahini paste, lemon juice and process it until everything gets incorporated. Remove it in a bowl and serve it.

3. HARISSA HUMMUS

Ingredients

Chickpeas - 100 gm

Garlic - 15 gm

Lemon juice - 30 ml

Salt - 8 gm

Tahini paste - 40 gm

Olive oil - 20 gm

HARISSA PASTE

Red bell pepper- 40 gm

Whole Kashmiri chilly - 10 gm

Saunf - 15 gm-3 gm

Kala jeera - 3 gm

Cinnamon powder - 2gm

Tomato paste - 20 gm

Olive oil - 20 ml

Vinegar - 15 gm

Method

Harissa paste

In a baking tray add bell pepper, dry red chili, garlic, and some oil and mix it. Bake it at 180 degree for 15-20 minutes. In a mixer jar add all roasted ingredients - saunf, kala jeera, cinnamon powder, vinegar and grind it. Then add tomato puree, olive oil and make a smooth paste.

Clean and soak chickpeas in water for overnight. Heat a pan add soaked chickpeas, water, and boil it. Strain the chickpeas and cool it down and set aside. In a food processor add boiled chickpeas and process it till reaches a smooth texture add ice cubes while mixing it, then add salt, tahini paste, lemon juice and process it until everything gets incorporated. Add olive oil in intervals and process it, now remove it in a bowl, add harissa paste and fold it. Harissa Hummus is ready to serve.

4. BEETROOT HUMMUS

Ingredients

Boiled chickpeas - 250 gm

Beetroot - 10 gm

Ice cube - 2-3 pcs

Tahini paste - 25 gm

Garlic - 20 gm

Lemon juice - 20 ml

Salt - 5 gm

Olive oil - 10 ml

Method

Heat a pan, add water, beetroot and boil it until it gets softened. Strain it, remove the skin and cut it into pieces and keep aside to cool. Put chickpeas, cooked beetroot into the food processor and process it until it is smooth. Add garlic, cloves, lemon juice and salt. Add 2-3 ice cubes and process it even more util you get a perfectly smooth texture. Add tahini paste when the hummus is smooth. Pulse a couple of times until all is incorporated. Transfer it in a bowl, add olive oil on top and serve it.

5. HUMMUS BEIIRUTI

Ingredients

Boiled chickpeas - 250 gm

Ice cube - 2-3 pcs

Tahini paste - 25 gm

Garlic - 20 gm

Lemon juice - 30 ml

Salt - 5 gm

Tahini paste - 40 gm

Parsley - 10 gm

Method

Put chickpeas into the food processor and process it until it is smooth. Add garlic, cloves, lemon juice and salt. Add 2-3 ice cubes and process it even more util you get a perfectly smooth texture. Add tahini paste, and parsley when the hummus is smooth. Pulse a couple of times until all is incorporated. Transfer it in a bowl, add more chopped parsley and fold it. Serve with olive oil on top and garnish it with red pepper powder and more parsley.

