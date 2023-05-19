International Tea Day 2023: Easy and tasty snacks to relish with your evening tea
International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. Here are 4 amazing tea-time snacks you can enjoy on this day.
Tea time is much awaited by people around the world, especially in the evening when people wind up their day with a hot cup of tea and a crunchy snack. One of the most consumed beverages in the world, tea also has many benefits due its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and weight loss effects. International Tea Day is observed every year by UN on May 21 to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty. (Also read: Lip-smacking oatmeal desserts to enjoy at tea time)
Here are recipes of 4 delicious snacks that you will surely enjoy with your tea.
1. Veg puff
(Recipe by Dheeraj Mathur, Cluster Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kaushambi)
Ingredients
For Veg Puff
2 cups plain flour (maida)
1 tsp salt
1 1/2 tsp gluten
1 1/2 tsp vinegar
3/4 cup lily puff margarine
Plain flour (maida) for rolling and dusting milk for brushing
For The Veg Filling
2 tbsp green peas
1/4 cup finely chopped carrot
1/4 cup finely chopped french beans
1/2 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp mustard seeds ( rai / sarson)
1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeers)
1/4 cup finely chopped onions
1 tsp ginger-garlic (adrak-lehsun) paste
1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
1/2 tsp chilli powder
1/2 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania) salt to taste
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Preparation Time: 30 mins
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Baking time: 25 min
Baking Temperature: 200°C (392°F)
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Makes 6 puffs
2. Vegetable chop
(Recipe by Sanghamitra Sarcar, Founder and Director of The Hawking St.)
Ingredients
200 g beetroot
100 g carrot
200 g potatoes
Vegetable oil
Peanuts
Green chilli
Ginger paste
Coriander leaves (optional)
Ghee
Salt
Sugar
Method
- Heat a kadai and roast the dry spices (fennel, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, dry red chili, black peppercorn, kalonji), let them cool down and grind to powder. Keep aside.
- Peel the vegetables, wash them well and cut into big chunks. Cook till the first whistle goes off, remove from heat. Wait till the pressure releases. Take out all the vegetables and keep in a colander to drain out all the excess water.
- Grate the cooked vegetables.
- In a pan add some oil (1 tbsp) and when the oil is hot, reduce the heat and add grated ginger and the vegetables.
- Add the powdered spices and crushed peanuts. Stir well. Add salt and sugar. Keep cooking for 5 to 6 minutes. Switch off the heat. Let the mixture cool down.
- Make small cylindrical shape with the mixture.
- Make a thin batter by mixing water and corn flour. Dip the vegetable balls in the batter and roll them in bread crumbs.
- Repeat the process. So the vegetable balls coated twice with bread crumbs.
- Deep fry the chops and drain on a kitchen towel.
- Serve vegetable chop with kasundi, green chutney and slices of onion and cucumber and hot cup of tea.
2. Crunchy Vegetable Dal Sattu Croquettes
(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)
Ingredients
Red Lentils or Masoor dal - 1 cup half boiled
Potato boiled and grated - 1 no.
Carrot grated - 1 no.
French Beans finely Chopped - 10 gm
Bread slices - 2 no.
Ground chickpea flour or Sattu - 4 tbsp
Green chilies chopped finely - 4
Ginger chopped finely - 1"
Onions chopped finely - 2
Garlic minced - 1/2
To taste salt
Pinch sugar
Chat Masala - 1 tsp.
Red Chili Powder - 1/4th tsp
Garam Masala - 1/4th tsp
Corn flour - 4 tbsp
Besan - 2 tbsp
Bread crumbs for crunchiness (optional)
Coriander as needed - 2 tbsp. chopped
Refined oil for frying
Method:
- Boil lentils in pressure cooker until 1 pressure. Open lid after sometime and strain extra liquid. Mash dal and set aside.
- Boil 1 potato and grate it. Grate 1 carrot and add finely chopped French green beans.
- Heat 2 tbsp. oil in a wok and add the minced garlic and ginger. Lightly fry and add chopped onion. Then add grated potato and carrot.
- Add slightly wet and mashed bread, chickpea flour, salt and sugar to taste, green chilies, red chili powder, and lastly add the mashed dal. Toss till the mixture is fully dry.
- Sprinkle chat masala, garam masala and chopped coriander.
- Make cylindrical balls out of the dal mixture and dip in corn flour and besan.
- Crispy fry these in batches and serve with any dip. Alternately these croquettes can be made round like balls and shallow fried with 2 tbsp. oil.
4. Porridge Kebab
(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)
Ingredients
Yoghurt hanged - 500 gm
Porridge - 300 gm
Onions, chopped - 2 no
Green chili - 4 no
Cottage cheese - 75 gm
Coriander seeds - 1 tsp
Saffron - few strands
Black pepper - ½ tsp
Ginger, chopped - ½ tbsp
Red chili flakes - 1½ tsp
Besan - ½ cup
Corn flour - 2 tbsp
Oil for frying
Method
- Lay muslin cloth over a bowl and pour the yoghurt into it, pick up the edges of the cloth and tie a knot and hang till it turns into a cheesy mixture.
- Grate cottage cheese and keep aside. Roast coriander seeds and black pepper and grind to a powder
- Heat saffron strands in water to extract the colour.
- Filling: Mix grated cheese, coriander pepper powder, green chilies, onions, ginger, saffron water and salt.
- Take hung yoghurt and porridge in a bowl, add red chili flakes and the coriander pepper powder, besan, paneer and corn flour and make into equal balls.
- Put the filling in each ball and shape into kebabs. Shallow fry in oil, garnish as per your choice and serve hot.