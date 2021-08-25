Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Janmashtami 2021: Get innovative with this Chocolate Puri, Caramel Shrikhand
recipe

Janmashtami 2021: Get innovative with this Chocolate Puri, Caramel Shrikhand

If you are someone who can never have enough of desserts and sweet treats in your life, this recipe for Chocolate Puri with Caramel Flavuor Shrikhand by Chef Ranveer Brar is sure to blow you away.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Chocolate Puri and Caramel Shrikhand(Hershey's India)

Janmashtami 2021: Janmashtami has many delicious savoury and sweet treats associated with it and a classic is shrikhand and puri, the sweet and tangy flavour of the shrikhand is a perfect contrast to the salty puris, and the contrast of textures, with one being smooth and creamy and the latter being crispy is also a match made in heaven. However, if you are one with an incredible sweet tooth and are someone who can never have enough of desserts and sweet treats in your life, this recipe for Chocolate Puri with Caramel Flavour Shrikhand by Chef Ranveer Brar is sure to blow you away.

The crispy puris are enhanced with the flavour of chocolate and the sweet and tangy flavour of the shrikhand made with yogurt, sugar, nuts and spices is amplified with the flavour depth and range of caramel, and is definitely worth trying once, sweet tooth or not. Check it out...

Ingredients

For the Caramel Flavour Shrikhand

Yogurt 100gms

Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup 2tbsp

For Chocolate Flavour Puri

Wheat flour 100gms

Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup 2tbsp

Water 20ml

Oil for deep fry

Method to prepare

For the Caramel Flavour Shrikhand

1. Tie the yoghurt in a doth and suspend it for two hours to drain out most of its water.

2. Empty into a bowl. Add Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup and mix well

RELATED STORIES

3. Chill this mixture well for at least an hour.

For the Chocolate Flavour Puri

1. Mix the wheat flour, Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup, add water & make a soft dough.

2. Rest the dough for 10 mins

3. Roll in small puris

4. Fry them in oil and serve with Caramel Flavour Shrikhand.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar and Hershey's India)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janmashtami history
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Janmashtami 2021: Spruce up your festivities with this Khatta Meetha samosa

If biryani is your bae, try these mutton and chicken biryani recipes inside

Recipe: Treat yourself to a lavish lunch of Khashawadi Roll, Dahi Ke Roti Kebabs

Recipe: Try this Achari Pulao for a mouth-watering treat
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP