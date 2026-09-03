Janmashtami 2026 bhog: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri

With Janmashtami just a day away, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth is almost here – and no Janmashtami festivity feels complete without a lovingly prepared bhog platter featuring some of Kanha ji’s favourite offerings.

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While these traditional foods hold a special place in the celebrations, preparing them at home can make the occasion even more meaningful. Getting the family together to cook, share stories and prepare the bhog with love and devotion turns the kitchen into part of the festivities, creating cherished moments of togetherness even before the celebrations begin.

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a complete Janmashtami bhog platter featuring four traditional offerings: makhana kheer, makhan mishri, panchamrit and dhaniya panjiri. From the creamy sweetness of makhana kheer to the nutty flavours of dhaniya panjiri, these festive recipes are simple to prepare and make for a wholesome spread for the celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the chef highlights, “Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without a lovingly prepared bhog for Kanha ji. From choosing his favourite dishes to preparing them with care, every little step makes the celebration feel more special. This Janmashtami, celebrate the tradition with a bhog made with love and devotion.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the chef highlights, “Janmashtami celebrations are incomplete without a lovingly prepared bhog for Kanha ji. From choosing his favourite dishes to preparing them with care, every little step makes the celebration feel more special. This Janmashtami, celebrate the tradition with a bhog made with love and devotion.” {{/usCountry}}

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Check out the full recipes below!

Makhana kheer

Ingredients

1 cup puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

1 litre milk

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

6 to 7 saffron strands

Blanched, slivered pistachios, for garnish

Method

Boil the milk in a deep non-stick pan until it reduces to half its original volume. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the makhana and sauté until crisp. Add the roasted makhana to the reduced milk, followed by sugar, cardamom powder and saffron. Cook until the sugar dissolves. Garnish with pistachios and serve warm.

Makhan mishri

Ingredients

½ cup ghee

2 tbsp crushed rock sugar (mishri)

8 to 10 saffron strands

Slivered pistachios, for garnish

Method

Transfer the ghee to a plate, add a few ice cubes and beat with your hands until the ghee turns white. Drain the excess water. Add the crushed mishri and mix well. Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with saffron, garnish with pistachios and serve.

Panchamrit

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp ghee

4 tbsp sugar

8 tbsp yoghurt

16 tbsp milk

1 holy basil (tulsi) leaf

Method

Combine the honey, ghee, sugar, yoghurt and milk in a bowl and mix until well combined. Place the tulsi leaf on top and serve.

Dhaniya panjiri

Ingredients

¾ cup coriander seeds

3 tbsp + 1 tsp ghee

3 to 4 tbsp chopped almonds

3 to 4 tbsp chopped cashews

2 tbsp melon seeds

2 tbsp chironji

½ cup broken puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

½ cup grated dried coconut

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

Method

Dry roast the coriander seeds in a non-stick pan for two to three minutes. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool. Heat two tablespoons of ghee in the same pan. Add the almonds, cashews, melon seeds and chironji. Roast until golden brown, then transfer to a large bowl. Heat one tablespoon of ghee in the same pan. Add the makhana and roast over medium heat for two to three minutes. Transfer to the bowl and allow to cool. Dry roast the grated dried coconut in the same pan over medium heat for two to three minutes. Grind the cooled coriander seeds into a fine powder. Heat the remaining ghee in the pan. Add the ground coriander and roast for one to two minutes. Transfer to the bowl and allow to cool completely. Add the powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Mix well. Serve.

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