How to Make Panchamrit at Home for Akshay Tritiya Puja and Temple-Style Prasad

Panchamrit, also called charanamrit, is a sacred drink used in many Hindu rituals and offered as prasad after worship. The name comes from two words: “pancha,” meaning five, and “amrit,” meaning nectar. Panchamrit has been prepared in temples and homes for many years during festivals, pujas, and special occasions. Akshay Tritiya Special Panchamrit Recipe (Freepik)

Akshay Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, and many families prepare panchamrit during the puja. The holy drink is first offered to the deity and then shared with everyone present.

The five ingredients used in panchamrit each have a meaning.

Milk is linked with purity and peace.

Curd represents strength and prosperity.

Honey adds sweetness and is believed to bring people together.

Ghee is connected with positivity and devotion.

Tulsi leaves, bananas, or a few chopped dry fruits are also sometimes added to the drink. Panchamrit is simple to make and uses ingredients found in most kitchens. Milk and curd provide calcium and protein, while honey and ghee add energy. The drink tastes mildly sweet, smooth, and slightly creamy, making it one of the most loved prasad recipes during Akshay Tritiya.

Simple and Sacred Panchamrit Recipe for Akshay Tritiya Puja Panchamrit tastes mildly sweet, smooth, and creamy with a light aroma from honey and ghee. The mixture has a silky texture because of the milk and curd. Jaggery or chopped dates add natural sweetness, while tulsi leaves make this sacred drink feel refreshing during summer pujas.