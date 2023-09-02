With autumn making its way and the slight chill in the air in the evenings, we are always craving hot pakoras or kebabs for snacks. As we wait and watch the sun set, we are filled with the craving of munching on something as we relish the snacks with our loved ones near us. However, choosing the right evening snack can be very tricky – we need to ensure that we eat healthy and they, of course, should be tasty as well. We have got you covered here. We have the perfect recipe for you with the goodness of potato and cauliflower and the much-loved crunch in snacks as we bring to you a super easy and fun recipe for preparing aloo gobi kebabs at home, to be enjoyed with chilli garlic dip.

Jazz up the evenings with aloo gobi kebabs. Recipes inside(Kunal Kapur)

ALSO READ: World Kebab Day: Mouthwatering kebab recipes to satisfy your taste buds

Ingredients:

Cauliflower, large – 1 no/300g

Green chilli – 2-3 nos

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander chopped – handful

Potato, boiled & mashed – 1 cup/ 250 gms

Cheese grated – ¼ cup

Gram Flour, roasted – 2 tbsp

Oil – for frying

Chilli Garlic Dip:

Oil – 3 tbsp

Peanuts – ¼ cup

Green Chillies – 12-15 nos

Garlic Cloves – 15-18 nos

Salt – to taste

Mint leaves – handful

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Lemon – 1 no

Hung curd – 2 tbsp

Method:

In a bowl, grate cauliflower and add ginger, green chilli, cumin, turmeric, chilli powder, chaat masala, salt, bhuna besan, mashed potatoes, cheese, and chopped coriander and mix everything together. After the mixture is bound together, take equal portions and shape them in round or oval-shaped tikki. Then In a pan, add oil for shallow frying and place the tikkis. Fry each side until they are golden brown in colour and crispy. Transfer them to a plate with a paper towel to soak in the excess oil.

For preparing the chilli garlic dip, in a pan heal oil and add peanuts, roughly chopped green chillies, garlic and salt. Then blend this mixture with mint leaves, chaat masala, and lemon juice. In a bowl, take the mixture and add hung curd, and serve with the aloo gobi kebabs.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

