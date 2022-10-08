Karwa Chauth fast 2022: 5 mouthwatering recipes for your sargi ki thali

Karwa Chauth fast 2022: Every year, married Hindu women mark the one-day festival of Karva Chauth, during which they fast from dawn till moonrise and offer prayers for their husbands' health and longevity. Unmarried ladies who pray in the hopes of finding a suitable life partner also observe the event. It occurs on the fourth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna paksha or the declining phase of the moon) in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The day roughly comes between mid- and late-October. The festival is primarily observed in the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2022: Madhuri Dixit to Aditi Rao Hydari, here are celeb inspired red looks )

Women observe the Karwa Chauth vrat in order to ensure the health, happiness, success, and long life of their spouses. This fast starts before dawn and lasts until moon worship. Here are some delectable Karwa Chauth recipes that you can include in your sargi ki thali.

1. Sabudana Wada

(Recipe by Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra)

Sabudana Wada (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 cup Sabudana / Tapioca seeds = soaked in water for 3-4 hrs

Sendha Namak / Rock Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped Ginger

1 tbsp chopped Green Chillies

A pinch of Red Chilli Powder

1/2cup crushed Peanuts

2 & 1/2tbsp Kuttu Ka Atta / Buckwheat Flour

1 cup boiled mashed Potatoes

Oil for Frying

Green Chutney – to Serve with

Method:

1. First, soak the sabudana in water for about 3-4 hrs before cooking. Now take a bowl, add soaked sabudana, all the masalas, salt, flour, and potatoes one by one and mix everything well.

2. Once everything is mixed, it should be like a dough with tight consistency.

3. Now make round and flat shaped balls for wada or fritters. Now take a pan, put enough oil for frying.

4. Once the oil is hot, put the sabudana balls for deep frying. Once the fritters are golden brown in colour, take them out of oil and serve hot along with green chutney. Enjoy!

2. Kalakand recipe

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Kalakand recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups grated fresh paneer (cottage cheese)

1 ½ cups milk powder

1 ½ cups fresh cream

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp cardamom (elaichi ) powder

For the garnish

1 tbsp almond (badam) silvers

1 tbsp pistachio silvers

Method:

Combine all the ingredients, except the cardamom powder, in a deep non-stick pan and mix well. Cook on a medium flame for 15 min or till the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan, while stirring continuously and scarping the sides of the pan. Remove from the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well. Transfer the mixture immediately into a 175 mm greased thali and spread it evenly. Garnish it with almonds and pistachio silvers and pat it lightly so that the almond and pistachio silvers stick to the mixture very well. Keep aside to cool and set for 3 hours. Cut the kalakand into pieces and serve or keep refrigerated in an air-tight container till serving.

3. Alu ka halwa

(Recipe by Instagram/@tasty_paani)

Alu ka halwa (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

300 gm boiled and mashed alu/ potato

2 tbsp ghee

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp sugar( adjust accordingly)

2 tbsp hot milk infused with kesar( kesar is optional)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Nuts to decorate ( optional)

Method:

1. In a microwave safe bowl add ghee and heat for 1 minute. Mix in mashed potatoes and microwave for 4 minutes.

2. Take out from microwave and mix properly. Again microwave for 4 minutes and take out and mix well. Microwave again for 3 minutes.

3. Take out and mix all remaining ingredients and microwave for 5 minutes. Switch off and let it set in microwave itself for 10 minutes.

4. Take out and mix properly and if it is still a little sticky microwave again for 2-3 minutes. Let it cool inside the microwave

5. And enjoy it immediately or for next two three days keeping in refrigerator. Once you need to serve it heat one portion for 30 seconds and enjoy.

4. Rava Coconut Laddu

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Rava Coconut Laddu (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups freshly grated coconut

1 cup semolina (rava / sooji)

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup melted ghee

1 tbsp chopped cashewnuts (kaju)

1 tbsp raisins (kismis)

a pinch saffron (kesar) strands

1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method:

1. To make coconut and rava ladoo, dry roast the semolina in a non-stick kadhai on a slow flame for 3 minutes. Switch off the flame, add the coconut and mix well. Keep aside.

2. Combine the sugar and 1 cup of water in a sauce pan, mix well and cook on a medium flame for approx. 5 to 6 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Keep this sugar syrup aside to cool slightly.

3. Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai and add the semolina-coconut mixture, cashewnuts and raisins, mix well and cook on medium flame for 5 to 6 minutes, while stirring continuously.

4. Add the sugar syrup, saffron and cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 8 to 10 minutes, while stirring continuously.

5. Transfer the mixture into a 10” (250 mm. ) diameter thali and spread it evenly using a flat ladle. Keep aside to cool for 2 hours.

6. Once cooled, scrape out the mixture from the thali and again mix well. Divide dough into equal portions and shape each portion in between your palms into a round laddu. Serve or store the coconut and rava laddu in an air-tight container.

5. Lauki ki Kheer

(Recipe by Instagram/@masalabox)

Lauki ki Kheer (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ghee - 2 tbsp

Lauki /Doodhi/Bottle gourd - 250 gms

Full-fat milk - 2.5 cups

Cardamom powder - ½ tsp

Sugar - 5 tbsp or add as required

Chopped dry fruits of your choice - 1⁄2 cup

Method:

1. Rinse, peel and grate the lauki. In a thick-bottomed pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee and add the lauki.

2. Saute it until the lauki is tender. Add milk and continue to simmer until it comes to a gentle boil and thickens a bit.

3. Add 4 to 5 tbsp sugar and stir. Add cardamom powder and simmer the kheer for 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Add dry fruits, turn off the heat, and serve in small bowls.

