Kid-friendly summer recipes: Healthy and tasty meals your child will adore
Harsh summer season is uncomfortable for everyone but it can be even tougher for little ones, especially toddlers and small babies. Rise in temperature can make babies cranky and irritable and it may also affect their appetite. (Also read: Summer recipes: 8 healthy ice creams you can easily make at home)
Planning a perfect meal for them is a challenge all parents face in the sultry summer. Adding some healthy drinking options to their diet like coconut water, lemon water, barley water, fresh bel juice and buttermilk could ensure their nutritional needs are met and some of them also work well for improving the appetite.
Also, interesting recipes that include healthy seasonal fruits and vegetables like melon, mango, peach, tomato, cucumber, gourds, pineapple, etc can also help beat the heat and survive summers.
Shivani Baijal, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals Gurugram suggests three delicious and nutritious recipes for little children.
Nutty-Fruity Cream
Ingredients
The mix of soaked nuts: 10 gm
Basil seed soaked: 1 tsp
Home-made ice cream: 1 scoop
Chopped fruits: 1 bowl (mango, berries, pineapple)
Method
In a bowl take 1 scoop of homemade ice cream and garnish it with soaked basil seeds, chopped nuts, and fruits. And enjoy it with your toddler.
Dahi Ki Arbi
Ingredients
Arbi (colocasia) - 1 bowl boiled and chopped
Curd- ½ cup
Ghee or oil- ½ tsp
Salt - as per taste
Asafoetida - a pinch for tadka
Carom seeds- for tadka
Turmeric- a pinch
Method
- Heat oil in a pan, and add asafoetida, carom seeds, and turmeric.
- In a separate pan, take 1 cup water and add chopped boiled arbi. Smash it a little to give a thick consistency to water.
- Now add this mixture to a pan and let it boil for 5-7 minutes on medium flame.
- Take whisked curd and add some water to give it a little runny consistency. Then pour this into a pan and continue to stir.
- Add salt as per taste and stir well. Now garnish it with coriander leaves.
- For adults, other hot spices can be used like red pepper.
Corn Jowar Dhokla
Ingredients
Corn kernels- 1 cup
Jowar (sorghum)- 1 cup
Curd- ½ cup
Salt to taste
Turmeric- a pinch
Mustard seeds- For tadka
Sesame seed- 1 tsp
Lemon juice- as per taste
Method
- In a bowl take corn kernels and curd and blend in a mixture to smooth paste.
- Transfer it to a bowl and add jowar. Mix it well and make smooth dropping consistency by adding water.
- Leave this mixture for fermentation.
- Once it ferments well add salt turmeric and lime juice and mix well.
- Now take a pan and grease it with oil. Pour the batter to the greased pan and tap it lightly to even the batter.
- Meanwhile prepare the steamer by adding little water and let it come to a nice boil.
- Place the pan inside the steamer. And give it steam for 10-15 minutes or till cooked.
- To check if it’s cooked or not insert a knife if it comes out clean, then it is ready.
- Let it cool down for 10 minutes and meanwhile prepare tadka.
- For tadka, take oil in pan. Add mustard seeds and sesame seeds. Allow them to splutter then switch off the flame.
- Pour the seasoning over the dhokla evenly and cut into required shapes or in different shapes to attract little ones.
Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter