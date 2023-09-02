Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Rasmalai cheesecake to Malpua; unique desserts to celebrate the festival

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour by Lord Krishna devotees across the world. There are many traditions and customs associated with the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and the rituals may vary depending on the regions. Janmashtami is celebrated with much fanfare from Mathura and Vrindavan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur to Andhra Pradesh. Temples and streets are decorated with flowers and lights and the celebration includes Ras Leela, plays, songs and other performances based on Lord Krishna's life. (Also read: Krishna Janmashtami Special: Savour Radhaballabi with Aloo Dum this Golkulashtami)

Apart from the traditions and celebrations, people also associate this festival with sweets considering Lord Krishna is quite fond of them. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the traditions and celebrations, people also associate this festival with sweets considering Lord Krishna is quite fond of them. On the occasion of Janmashtami, here are 5 desserts that you would love to prepare on Janmashtami as suggested by Chef Ishijyot Surri.

1. Malpua with Pistachio Mousse and Rabdi

Ingredients:

For Malpua:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups milk (or water)

For pistachio mousse:

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup pistachio, finely chopped

1/4 cup condensed milk

1 teaspoon gelatin

2 tablespoons water

For rabdi:

1 litre milk

Handful of raisins

Handful of cashews, roasted

Â¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons chopped pistachio

Instructions:

For malpua

In a bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, cardamom powder, baking powder, and salt.

Add the vegetable oil and mix together until fully incorporated.

Gradually add the milk or water until it forms a thick and lump-free batter.

Heat 3-4 tablespoons of oil in a shallow pan on medium heat

2. Rasmalai cheesecake

Ingredients:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 (9-inch) pre-made graham cracker crust 125 gm ricotta cheese

200 gm cream cheese, softened 1/2 teaspoon cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 125 gm sugar

tablespoons heavy cream 1/2 cup cold whole milk

1/2 cup plain yogurt

100 gm Rasmalai, crumbled

25 gm slivered almonds, toasted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375Â°F.

In a medium bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, cream cheese, cardamom, cinnamon, sugar, heavy cream, whole milk, and yogurt. Mix until combined.

Spread the cheese mixture evenly into the graham cracker crust.

Sprinkle the rasmalai and almonds evenly over the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, until the cheesecake is golden brown on top.

Allow cheesecake to cool in pan completely before slicing and serving. Enjoy!

3. Layered Rabdi, Boondi, and Besan Ladoo Dessert

For the rabdi:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1 litre whole milk

120 gms sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of cardamom powder

A few saffron strands (soaked in warm milk)

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios), for garnishing

For the boondi layer:

200 gm boondi (store-bought or homemade)

A few saffron strands (optional)

A pinch of cardamom powder

For the besan ladoo layer:

150 gm besan (gram flour)

120 gm ghee

120 gm powdered sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

Chopped nuts (cashews, almonds), for garnishing

Preparing the Rabdi:

In a wide heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the milk simmer, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

As the milk reduces, keep scraping the cream that forms on the sides and adding it back to the milk.

Once the milk has reduced by about half and thickened, add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and chopped nuts. Mix well and continue to simmer until it reaches a thick and creamy consistency. This may take around 1 to 1.5 hours. Keep stirring occasionally.

Preparing the Boondi Layer:

If using store-bought boondi, soak it in warm water for a few minutes to soften.

Drain the water from the boondi and gently press out excess water.

In a bowl, mix the boondi with saffron strands and a pinch of cardamom powder for flavour.

Preparing the Besan Ladoo Layer:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast the besan on low heat until it turns golden brown and aromatic. Keep stirring to avoid burning.

Remove from heat and let the roasted besan cool slightly.

Add powdered sugar and cardamom powder to the roasted besan and mix well.

Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then shape it into small ladoos.

Assembling the layered dessert:

In serving glasses or bowls, start with a layer of boondi at the bottom.

Add a layer of besan ladoos on top of the boondi layer.

Pour a generous layer of the prepared rabdi over the besan ladoos.

Garnish with additional chopped nuts and saffron strands if desired.

Serving:

Serve the layered rabdi, boondi, and besan ladoo dessert chilled. This dessert not only looks visually stunning but also combines the rich flavours of rabdi, the texture of boondi, and the nutty sweetness of besan ladoos.

Enjoy this delightful and creative fusion dessert during your celebrations!

4. Kurkure Mawa with Zafrani Malai

For Kurkure Mawa

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

225 gm mawa

110 gm sugar

½ tsp cardamom powder 30 gm all purpose flour oil for frying

For Zafrani Malai

2 cups Full fat Milk 50 gm sugar pinch of saffron

25 gm chopped nuts

1 tsp rose water

Kurkure Mawa Preparation:

Crumble the mawa and mix it with sugar and cardamom powder in a mixing bowl.

Add all-purpose flour in small quantities to bind the mixture.

Divide the mixture into small portions and shape them into balls or desired shapes.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Once hot, deep fry the mawa balls until they are golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Zafrani Malai Preparation:

Take 2 tbsp of warm milk and soak the saffron strands in it to release the colour and aroma.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the milk is reduced to half.

Add sugar and the saffron-infused milk to the reduced milk. Stir well.

Add the chopped mixed nuts and simmer for another 5 minutes.

Turn off the flame and stir in the rose water.

Serving:

In serving bowls, first ladle the warm Zafrani Malai.

Place the fried Kurkure Mawa in the centre.

Garnish with some more chopped nuts and saffron strands.

Serve immediately while the Kurkure Mawa retains its crunch amidst the creamy Zafrani Malai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tip: Ensure that the mawa mix is not too soft; otherwise, it might break while frying. Adjust with more all-purpose flour if needed. The charm of this dessert lies in the contrasting textures – so serve immediately to enjoy the full experience!

5. Doodhi Halwa

Ingredients

500 gm doodhi

150 gm ghee

5 gm almonds

5 gm cashew

3 gm raisins

250 ml milk

150 gm sugar

100 gm mawa

10 gm cardamom

Powder method

Peel and grate Doodhi. Blanch doodhi for 2-3 minutes and drain water.

In a pan, heat ghee, lightly roast almonds and cashew in it and keep it aside.

Saute doodhi in ghee, add milk. Cook till doodhi is tender.

Add sugar. When sugar dissolves add mawa and garnish with dry fruits.

Cool slightly. It is ready to serve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}