Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna's birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. The festival is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad. This year the festival is being celebrated on two dates as per drikpanchang - September 6 and September 7. Lord Krishna is said to be born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day. Ashtami Tithi will fall on September 6, 2023, at 15:37 pm and end on September 7, 4:14 pm. (Also read: Janmashtami 2023 correct date: Is Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 or 7? Know the correct dates and shubh muhurat) Krishna Janmashtami 2023: People offer 56 bhog items to Lord Krishna and especially include things made with milk as they are Lord Krishna's favourite.(Pinterest)

Many people observe fast on Janmashtami, read Bhagvad Gita, organise cultural festivals and enact Shri Krishna's life through songs and dances and fast. This goes on till midnight till the time of Shri Krishna's birth. People offer 56 bhog items to Lord Krishna and especially include things made with milk as they are Lord Krishna's favourite.

Here are 10 bhog items that you can offer to Lord Krishna on this day.

1. Dhaniya panjiri

Coriander seeds are warmed till lightly fragrant and grounded to a powder and keep it aside. In another wok, heat ghee and add dry fruits, sugar, cardamom powder and elaichi and mix it with dhaniya powder. Your dhaniya panjiri is ready.

2. Makhan Mishri

This is very simple and quick preparation. Take some mishri and add it to the fresh white butter. You can also add mint leaves to it for fragrance.

3. Peda

Here's how to attempt this simple recipe. Take some khoya, add powdered sugar to it and simmer over low heat while stirring continuously. For added flavour and fragrance, add elaichi and kesar. When the consistency is thick enough, shape the mix into pedas of your desired shape and size. Garnish with chopped dry fruits.

4. Mohan bhog

Add ghee in a wok, add suji or semolina, and roast until fragrant. Bring milk to a boil in a separate pan and add it to the roasted semolina while stirring continuously to avoid lump formation. Add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron strands, and chopped nuts. Cook some more till the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan.

5. Ghewar

Mix besan, ghee, and water to form a smooth batter. Then the batter is poured into hot ghee in disc shape and cooked till it turns crisp and golden. It is then soaked in sugar syrup and topped with nuts, saffron and spices.

6. Panchamrut

Equal parts of milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar are taken and combined in a container. Blend all the ingredients together till they are well incorporated and smooth. Panchamrut is ready to be served as a bhog.

7. Boondi laddoo

Besan and water are mixed to prepare a smooth batter and small portions of batter are dropped in hot oil to make boondis. They are then soaked in warm sugar syrup. These boondis are then combined with nuts, cardamom, dry fruits, and ghee, and then shaped into laddoos while still warm.

8. Makhana paag

Roast makhana in ghee till it turns crisp and golden. In a separate pot, make a sugar syrup of single-thread consistency. Mix the roasted makhana with the sugar syrup, add cardamom powder, and let it cool. Break it into pieces. The crunchy makhana paag is ready to be offered to Lord Krishna.

9. Jalebi

Mix maida or all-purpose flour with yoghurt to make a smooth batter. Ferment it for a few hours or overnight. Boil sugar and water to create chashni. The chashni can be flavoured with cardamom or saffron. Heat oil in a kadhai and pour the batter from a cone to form spiral shapes. Deep-fry until golden. Drain excess oil and immediately soak the fried jalebis in the warm sugar syrup. Offer it to Lord Krishna on his birthday.

10. Rasgulla

Boil milk and curdle it with lemon juice to extract chenna. Knead the chenna until it's smooth and then make small balls, flatten them slightly. Boil sugar and water to prepare chashni or sugar syrup. Add the balls to the syrup, cover, and cook until they become spongy.