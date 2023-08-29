Janmashtami 2023 correct date: Is Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 or 7? Know the correct dates and shubh muhurat

The holy festival of Janmashtami is celebrated annually with much pomp across the nation. Also known as Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Krishna Janmashtami, the festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. However, this year, there is confusion around the accurate date for the celebrations. Lord Krishna's devotees are confused about whether to mark Janmashtami on September 6 or 7 this year. So, we decided to help you to find the correct date to celebrate this auspicious day. Find all the details inside. Is Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 or 7? Know the correct dates and shubh muhurat(HT Photo)

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2023?

Krishna Janmashtami is marked on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada. Hindu mythology states that Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day. According to Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will fall on consecutive days this year because Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are falling during the night on Janmashtami. While Ashtami Tithi will start at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end on September 7 at 4:14 pm, Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 9:20 am on September 6 and conclude at 10:25 am on September 7. Thus, Janmashtami will be observed on both days. While Janmashtami is on September 6, Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on September 7.

Janmashtami 2023 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja time is from 11:57 pm to 12:42 am on September 7. Thus, the auspicious time for the worship on Janmashtami starts at 11:57 pm. The birth anniversary and worship of Laddu Gopal will be till 12.42 midnight. The Parana time will be at 4:14 pm on September 7.

Meanwhile, Janmashtami marks Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna worship his toddler form, called Bal Gopal and Laddu Gopal. According to Vedic chronology, this year will mark Lord Krishna's 5250th birthday. People will celebrate the day by visiting temples, observing fasts, decorating their homes, preparing delectable dishes, dressing up the idol of Lord Krishna, and more. The festival is marked across the country. However, the biggest celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his growing up years, respectively.