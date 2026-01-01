London doctor shares homemade Nutella recipe that uses only 3 ingredients: No palm oil, only a fraction of sugar…

A jar of Nutella is a sweet indulgence which only the strongest among us can refuse while counting calories. Dr Aujla's homemade chocolate spread is made with 70% dark chocolate.(Unsplash)

However, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on 28 November 2025 to share his own recipe for chocolate spread that will allow us to enjoy the goodness of Nutella with much less guilt.

“Three ingredients, no palm oil, a fraction of the sugar, and it only takes 15 minutes,” shared the doctor in the video.

Ingredients for homemade chocolate spread:

100g mixed nuts

100g dark chocolate (70%)

1–2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)

Method of preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Toast the nuts for 10 minutes, until darkened and fragrant. While the nuts are toasting, melt the chocolate in a bowl suspended over a pan of simmering water. Don’t let the base of the bowl touch the water, or the chocolate will burn. As soon as the nuts come out of the oven, place them into a food processor and process until they turn into a paste. This should take about 5 minutes, but timings vary depending on the strength of your food processor. Stream through the chocolate while the motor is running. Continue to blend until it’s incorporated, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Taste, and add maple syrup to sweeten if desired. Pour into a jar for storage.

Benefits of dark chocolate

Dr Aujla’s recipe uses 70% dark chocolate, which, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is packed with nutrients. Every ounce of dark chocolate contains:

170 calories

2.21 grams of protein

12.1 grams of fat

13 grams of carbohydrates

6.8 grams of sugar

It is also rich in fibre and essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, and phosphorus

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, consumption of dark chocolate:

Increases heart health

Balances the immune system

Combats diabetes

Improves brain function

Boosts athletic performance

Reduces stress

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.