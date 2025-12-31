Cardiologist explains why ‘zero sugar’ diet drinks may not be the healthier swap for weight and blood sugar control

For those watching their weight or blood sugar levels, diet drinks often seem like a smart swap for regular soft drinks. But beneath the promise of “zero sugar” lie ingredients that may affect the body in unexpected ways. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, shares in his December 30 Instagram post why frequent consumption of diet drinks could be harmful to heart health. (Also read: Pune cardiologist explains early signs of ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’; shares who is most at risk this festive Season ) Artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of liver disease, says cardiologist. (Unsplash)

Why are “zero sugar” drinks not as harmless as they seem

“The biggest lie in your fridge is often labelled as ‘Zero Sugar’,” says cardiologist Dr Dmitry, calling out one of the most misleading health claims on diet sodas and zero-sugar beverages.

“You’ve been told diet sodas are the healthier choice, the ‘better’ option when you’re watching your weight or blood sugar. But new data suggest that this assumption may be deeply flawed,” he explains.

Referring to findings from a large population-based study, Dr Yaranov points out, “People who consume diet or zero-sugar beverages daily were found to have a higher risk of liver disease compared to those who drink sugary beverages. Yes, the fake sugar appears to hit harder than the real thing.”

How do artificial sweeteners impact liver and gut

According to him, artificial sweeteners may interfere with the body in subtle but serious ways. “These sweeteners seem to alter gut metabolism and how the liver processes fat. This disruption is associated with nearly a 60 per cent higher risk of metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD),” he says.

In comparison, Dr Yaranov notes that sugary drinks, while still unhealthy, showed a relatively lower risk. “Sugary beverages were linked to about a 50 per cent increased risk. And water? It remains the safest option by far,” he adds.

Summing up his warning, Dr Yaranov says, “‘Zero Sugar’ does not mean zero impact. The liver can tell the difference. So the next time you reach for that ‘zero guilt’ can, remember that artificial doesn’t always mean harmless.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.