Looking for a gluten-free fall recipe? Try Crispy Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Mediterranean vegan bowls are wildly versatile and have a rich taste along with a knack for pairing well with everything and Crispy Chickpea Quinoa Bowl are no different if you are looking for a gluten-free fall recipe. The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time.

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

If you want to try out a meat-free meal but have packed weekends like us, this easy recipe of Crispy Chickpea Quinoa Bowl is just for you. It is rich in protein, has superfood quinoa and nutritional powerhouse greens which make us feel healthier simply by looking at it.

Ingredients:

Quinoa

Roasted broccoli

Lemon pepper chicken

Roasted crispy chickpeas

Ingredients for lemon tahini dressing:

Avocado

Lemon wedge

Method:

Prepare quinoa according to package (usually takes like 25 minutes). Preheat oven to 425F. Drain and rinse chickpeas, spread them on a baking sheet. Spray chickpeas with cooking spray or drizzle them in olive oil.

Sprinkle sea salt, black pepper, and paprika (or Chile powder) on them for the seasoning. Bake for 15 min and then check on them. Put them in for 7 more minutes or until crispy.

Roast your broccoli at 400F for 25 minutes (can coat in olive oil and then season with salt and pepper). Sauté one diced chicken breast in olive oil and used sea salt, black pepper, and lemon pepper seasoning until fully cooked.

Method for the dressing:

Mix 2 tbs tahini with 3-4 tbs water and a tbs honey with 1/4 of a lemon squeezed. Mix together and then taste to see if it needs more honey or more lemon (depends on your taste).

Add more water to thin it out if it’s too thick and add more tahini if it is too thin! Keep in fridge to thicken a bit before drizzling over your bowl!

(Recipe: Instagram/healthywaysfordays)

Benefits:

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Apart from containing protein which aides bone, muscle and skin health, chickpeas also contain other nutrients which help prevent a number of health conditions. They can be included in a healthful diabetes meal plan, help manage blood pressure, support heart health, help protect the body from cancer and also have a positive impact on brain and nervous system function.

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter