Looking for a healthier way to enjoy chicken wings? Try this easy chicken soup recipe, which is a collagen gold mine
Chef-turned-food writer Rachel Gurjar shares a comforting chicken soup recipe that will help heal you from within.
If you love having chicken wings but have decided to eat healthy, Rachel Gurjar, a chef-turned-food writer and influencer, has the perfect recipe for you to try. Taking to Instagram on March 4, Rachel shared the recipe for her favourite chicken soup that is not just flavourful but healing, the perfect go-to dish to make when you are experiencing a cold or have a sore throat.
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The chef appears in the video with a broken voice herself, saying, “This soup is a collagen gold mine and is designed to heal you from the inside out when you've been sick. This soup is going to bring my voice back. This is simpler than frying your chicken wings.”
The detailed recipe to make the soup is as follows:
Ingredients for chicken soup
- Chicken wings
- Water
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Cilantro
- Lemongrass
- Chicken bouillon (optional)
- Fish sauce
- MSG
- Green onion
- Lime
For garnish:
- Chilli crisps
- Fried garlic
- Lime juice
- Fish sauce
- Cilantro
- Chilli
Method of preparation
- Start by adding the wings to a pot with water, then add a mix of aromatics like ginger, garlic, cilantro, and lemongrass. To it, add a little chicken bouillon, fish sauce, and MSG to punch up all the flavours.
- Then let it simmer, and be sure to strain out all the gunk that collects on top. Add more water if you like a lot of broth. (And then, while that is simmering, cook some rice as a side, suggested Rachel).
- Lastly, separate the wings, then strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer. Add the wings back to the broth so they stay warm. Use a lot of herbs in the broth to bring out the flavours. They can be freshly chopped green onions, cilantro, and lime.
- And now it's time to plate. First, add the wings to the bowl and then a little green onion, and top with the piping hot broth. You really can go all out on the toppings. Rachel suggested chilli crisps, some fried garlic, lots of lime juice, more fish sauce, lots of cilantro, and a chilli.
“Forget frying. This has quickly become one of my favourite ways to eat chicken wings. Highly recommend making a side of rice with this because it is just perfect to soak up all of that broth,” noted the chef.{{/usCountry}}
“Forget frying. This has quickly become one of my favourite ways to eat chicken wings. Highly recommend making a side of rice with this because it is just perfect to soak up all of that broth,” noted the chef.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
This article is for informational purposes only.{{/usCountry}}
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