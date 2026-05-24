Looking for a healthier way to enjoy chicken wings? Try this easy chicken soup recipe, which is a collagen gold mine

If you love having chicken wings but have decided to eat healthy, Rachel Gurjar, a chef-turned-food writer and influencer, has the perfect recipe for you to try. Taking to Instagram on March 4, Rachel shared the recipe for her favourite chicken soup that is not just flavourful but healing, the perfect go-to dish to make when you are experiencing a cold or have a sore throat.

Rachel Gurjar's chicken soup recipe is the perfect dish for a quick pick-me-up. (@rachelgurjar/Instagram)

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The chef appears in the video with a broken voice herself, saying, “This soup is a collagen gold mine and is designed to heal you from the inside out when you've been sick. This soup is going to bring my voice back. This is simpler than frying your chicken wings.”

The detailed recipe to make the soup is as follows:

Ingredients for chicken soup

Chicken wings

Water

Ginger

Garlic

Cilantro

Lemongrass

Chicken bouillon (optional)

Fish sauce

MSG

Green onion

Lime

For garnish:

Chilli crisps

Fried garlic

Lime juice

Fish sauce

Cilantro

Chilli

Method of preparation

Start by adding the wings to a pot with water, then add a mix of aromatics like ginger, garlic, cilantro, and lemongrass. To it, add a little chicken bouillon, fish sauce, and MSG to punch up all the flavours. Then let it simmer, and be sure to strain out all the gunk that collects on top. Add more water if you like a lot of broth. (And then, while that is simmering, cook some rice as a side, suggested Rachel). Lastly, separate the wings, then strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer. Add the wings back to the broth so they stay warm. Use a lot of herbs in the broth to bring out the flavours. They can be freshly chopped green onions, cilantro, and lime. And now it's time to plate. First, add the wings to the bowl and then a little green onion, and top with the piping hot broth. You really can go all out on the toppings. Rachel suggested chilli crisps, some fried garlic, lots of lime juice, more fish sauce, lots of cilantro, and a chilli.

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{{^usCountry}} “Forget frying. This has quickly become one of my favourite ways to eat chicken wings. Highly recommend making a side of rice with this because it is just perfect to soak up all of that broth,” noted the chef. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Forget frying. This has quickly become one of my favourite ways to eat chicken wings. Highly recommend making a side of rice with this because it is just perfect to soak up all of that broth,” noted the chef. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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