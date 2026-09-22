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Looking for a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast? Try this recipe for poha containing 25 g protein and 10 g fibre

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 19:10:52 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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If you are bored of eating the same breakfast every day, try this recipe for high-protein, high-fibre poha, for a balanced meal.

Bored of eating the same old poha your mom makes? While poha can be a quick and comforting morning meal, it is primarily a carbohydrate-based dish, so having it on its own may not provide the balance of protein and fibre you need to keep your breakfast more satiating. Instead of giving up on your favourite poha, why not give it a nutrient-packed makeover?

Also Read | Want to sneak more veggies in your diet? Try this high-protein high-fibre savoury pancakes recipe packed with vegetables

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and says she successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a nutrient-packed recipe for high-protein poha. Loaded with soya, sprouts, peas, peanuts and pumpkin seeds, the wholesome breakfast packs approximately 25 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre per serving.

In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the fitness influencer states, “Savoury breakfast gang, this is another banger you'll be eating on repeat for the next month. The secret ingredient is soy granules, and I guarantee you won't be able to guess the taste. To maximise fibre, I added peas, sprouts, and carrots that I boiled in bulk over the weekend.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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