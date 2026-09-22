Looking for a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast? Try this recipe for poha containing 25 g protein and 10 g fibre

Bored of eating the same old poha your mom makes? While poha can be a quick and comforting morning meal, it is primarily a carbohydrate-based dish, so having it on its own may not provide the balance of protein and fibre you need to keep your breakfast more satiating. Instead of giving up on your favourite poha, why not give it a nutrient-packed makeover?

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Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and says she successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a nutrient-packed recipe for high-protein poha. Loaded with soya, sprouts, peas, peanuts and pumpkin seeds, the wholesome breakfast packs approximately 25 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre per serving.

In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the fitness influencer states, “Savoury breakfast gang, this is another banger you'll be eating on repeat for the next month. The secret ingredient is soy granules, and I guarantee you won't be able to guess the taste. To maximise fibre, I added peas, sprouts, and carrots that I boiled in bulk over the weekend.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 1) 30 g soya granules

25 to 30 g poha (flattened rice)

¼ to ½ cup sprouts

¼ cup green peas

¼ small carrot, finely chopped

½ small onion, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

5 g peanuts

7 g pumpkin seeds

A few curry leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 green chilli, finely chopped, or to taste

Turmeric powder, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Salt, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

A small amount of zero-calorie sweetener, optional

1 tsp oil, for tempering

Fresh coriander, for garnish

Sev, for garnish Method Boil the soya granules in water until softened. Drain thoroughly and set aside. Place the poha in a bowl, rinse it briefly under running water and drain well. Fluff gently with a fork and set aside. Add the sprouts, green peas and chopped carrot to a pan with a splash of water. Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender but not mushy. Set aside. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chilli. Let them splutter and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the peanuts, pumpkin seeds and chopped onion. Sauté for a few minutes until the onion turns lightly golden and the nuts and seeds become aromatic. Add the boiled soya granules, turmeric, red chilli powder and salt. Mix thoroughly and cook for another minute or two. Add the cooked sprouts, peas and carrot, followed by the prepared poha. Toss everything together gently and cook for two to three minutes. Turn off the heat and add fresh lemon juice. Add a small amount of zero-calorie sweetener, if using, to balance the tanginess and spice. Mix well and adjust the seasoning to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh coriander, chopped onion and a sprinkle of sev. Serve immediately. Approx nutrition Calories: 430 kcal

Protein: 25 g

Fibre: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 1) 30 g soya granules

25 to 30 g poha (flattened rice)

¼ to ½ cup sprouts

¼ cup green peas

¼ small carrot, finely chopped

½ small onion, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

5 g peanuts

7 g pumpkin seeds

A few curry leaves

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 green chilli, finely chopped, or to taste

Turmeric powder, to taste

Red chilli powder, to taste

Salt, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

A small amount of zero-calorie sweetener, optional

1 tsp oil, for tempering

Fresh coriander, for garnish

Sev, for garnish Method Boil the soya granules in water until softened. Drain thoroughly and set aside. Place the poha in a bowl, rinse it briefly under running water and drain well. Fluff gently with a fork and set aside. Add the sprouts, green peas and chopped carrot to a pan with a splash of water. Cover and cook until the vegetables are tender but not mushy. Set aside. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chilli. Let them splutter and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add the peanuts, pumpkin seeds and chopped onion. Sauté for a few minutes until the onion turns lightly golden and the nuts and seeds become aromatic. Add the boiled soya granules, turmeric, red chilli powder and salt. Mix thoroughly and cook for another minute or two. Add the cooked sprouts, peas and carrot, followed by the prepared poha. Toss everything together gently and cook for two to three minutes. Turn off the heat and add fresh lemon juice. Add a small amount of zero-calorie sweetener, if using, to balance the tanginess and spice. Mix well and adjust the seasoning to taste. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with fresh coriander, chopped onion and a sprinkle of sev. Serve immediately. Approx nutrition Calories: 430 kcal

Protein: 25 g

Fibre: 10 g {{/usCountry}}

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