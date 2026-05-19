Looking For A Light Dinner? Try This Protein-Rich Chickpea Tikka Masala At Home

A bowl of chickpea tikka masala with bright tomato gravy can easily become a balanced dinner during busy weekdays. High-protein chickpea tikka masala combines chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices to create a vegan Indian curry with creamy texture, rich colour, and balanced savoury flavour.

Protein-Rich Chickpea Tikka Masala (Freepik)

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Tikka masala-style curries became popular because roasted spices and tomato-based gravies create bold flavour while pairing well with rice and flatbreads. This vegetarian version uses chickpeas instead of meat, making the curry lighter while still maintaining a hearty texture. The thick masala coats the chickpeas evenly and creates vibrant orange-red colour with fresh coriander and light creaminess from blended tomatoes.

High-protein chickpea tikka masala differs from regular chicken tikka masala because chickpeas create softer texture and higher fibre content while keeping the curry completely plant-based. Compared to chicken versions, this curry feels lighter and develops earthier flavour without depending on cream-heavy gravies.

Chickpeas provide protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals that support balanced meal planning and steady energy. Tomato-based gravy and Indian spices also add flavour without requiring excessive oil or butter, making the curry suitable for lighter dinner routines and weight loss">weight loss meal ideas.

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{{^usCountry}} Its thick texture, mildly smoky spices, and rich colour make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of chickpeas, tomatoes, and warming spices creates a healthy vegan tikka masala recipe that feels flavourful, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Chickpea Tikka Masala and Chicken Tikka Masala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its thick texture, mildly smoky spices, and rich colour make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of chickpeas, tomatoes, and warming spices creates a healthy vegan tikka masala recipe that feels flavourful, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between Chickpea Tikka Masala and Chicken Tikka Masala {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Chickpea Tikka Masala Chicken Tikka Masala Main Ingredient Chickpeas Chicken pieces Texture Soft and slightly creamy Firm and juicy Taste Profile Earthy and mildly spicy Smoky and rich Protein Source Plant-based protein Animal protein Fibre Content Higher Lower Calories Lower Higher Fat Content Lower Moderate to high Cooking Style Simmered chickpea curry Grilled chicken with gravy Main Highlight Vegan and fibre-rich Rich restaurant-style flavour Meal Suitability Light lunch or dinner Heavier meal option View All

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{{#usCountry}} Quick Curry Recipe Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Calories: 220 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Rich, mildly smoky, and savoury

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Creamy Chickpea Tikka Masala with Tomato Based Indian Gravy

This high-protein chickpea tikka masala combines soft chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a flavourful vegan curry. The thick tomato gravy coats the chickpeas evenly while keeping the curry balanced and lighter than cream-heavy versions.

Ingredients

2 cups boiled chickpeas

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 tablespoon oil

Salt as needed

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions until soft and lightly golden. Add ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma reduces. Add tomato puree into the pan and cook until the masala thickens slightly. Stir regularly so the gravy develops balanced flavour and colour. Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix the spices evenly into the tomato base. Add boiled chickpeas and stir gently so the masala coats them properly. Simmer for a few minutes until the curry develops thicker consistency. Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with coriander leaves before serving. Serve hot with brown rice, rotis, or millet flatbreads.

Tips to Make Chickpea Tikka Masala More Nutritious

Roast Chickpeas Before Adding to the Curry

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Lightly roasting boiled chickpeas adds firmer texture and deeper flavour. This also helps the chickpeas absorb the masala more evenly.

Add Spinach Towards the End

Fresh spinach blends well with the tomato gravy and improves iron content naturally. It also adds colour without changing the curry texture too much.

Use Homemade Tomato Puree

Fresh tomato puree creates brighter flavour and lighter consistency than packaged sauces. It also helps reduce added sugar and preservatives in the curry.

Replace Cream with Cashew or Oat Paste

Blended cashews or oats create creamier texture while keeping the curry plant-based. This also improves nutritional balance without heavy cream.

Add Mixed Bell Peppers

Red, yellow, and green capsicum improve crunch, colour, and vitamin content. They also make the curry visually fresher and more vibrant.

Use Minimal Oil for Cooking

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The tomato gravy and chickpeas already create rich texture naturally. Less oil helps maintain the lighter feel of the curry.

Pair with Brown Rice or Millet Rotis

Whole grains improve fibre content and create more balanced meals. They also pair well with the thick masala flavour.

Finish with Fresh Lemon Juice

A small squeeze of lemon brightens the spices and improves freshness naturally. It also balances the earthy flavour of chickpeas.

Nutritional Value of Chickpea Tikka Masala

High-protein chickpea">High-protein chickpea tikka masala combines chickpeas, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a balanced vegan curry with protein and fibre.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 220 calories Protein 11 g Carbohydrates 28 g Fat 7 g Fibre 8 g Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

Is chickpea tikka masala suitable for weight loss meals?

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Chickpea tikka masala contains plant protein and fibre that help create balanced meal portions. Using less oil and pairing it with whole grains can make it more suitable for lighter eating plans.

Can canned chickpeas be used for this curry?

Canned chickpeas can also be used after rinsing properly with water. They reduce preparation time and blend well with the tikka masala gravy.

Which side dishes pair best with chickpea tikka masala?

Brown rice, millet rotis, quinoa, or whole wheat flatbreads pair especially well with this curry. Fresh salad or yoghurt-based sides also balance the spices naturally.

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