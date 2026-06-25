Love fish? Try chef Ranveer Brar's spicy and delicious Odisha-style mustard fish curry. Here's step-by-step recipe
Odia cuisine's machaa besara or mustard fish curry is a dish you shouldn't miss out on if you love seafood. Try thsi recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar.
Odia cuisine is one of the most underrated Indian cuisines. The state is often called the best-kept secret of India, and its dishes prove why. Though you will rarely find them in commercial kitchens and menus, that is changing now.
Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares quick and easy banana toffee recipe: See step-by-step preparation
On June 19, chef Ranveer Brar, who was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for the state's traditional cuisine, shared a recipe for the infamous machaa besara, also known as mustard fish.
Sharing the recipe on social media, the chef wrote, “If you are a machhi (fish) fan and you did not make Odisha style, then what did you do?” The dish is made with rohu, a type of fish. Here are the ingredients and the step-by-step recipe for making the curry:
Ingredients
- For mustard paste
Ingredients
- For mustard paste
Green Chillies (roughly chopped) - 2 to 3 no{{/usCountry}}
Green Chillies (roughly chopped) - 2 to 3 no{{/usCountry}}
Garlic cloves - 4 to 5 no{{/usCountry}}
Garlic cloves - 4 to 5 no{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Yellow Mustard seeds (soak for 1hr) - ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Yellow Mustard seeds (soak for 1hr) - ¼ cup{{/usCountry}}
Degi Red Chilli powder - 2 tsp{{/usCountry}}
Degi Red Chilli powder - 2 tsp{{/usCountry}}
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
- For fish marination
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
- For fish marination
Rohu Fish (cleaned & cut into darne) - 1 kg
Salt to taste
Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
A pinch of degi red chilli powder
- For frying the fish
Mustard oil -2-3 tbsp
Marinated fish
- For Odisha-style fish curry
Remaining oil
Fennel seeds - ½ tsp
Cumin seeds - ½ tsp
Fenugreek seeds - ¼ tsp
Small mustard seeds - ½ tsp
Nigella seeds - ½ tsp
Onions (roughly sliced) - 1 ½ medium
Prepared Paste - ¼ cup
Raw Mango (peeled & cut into thick wedges) - ½ no
Turmeric powder - 1 heaped tsp
Degi Red Chilli powder - ½ tbsp
Water - 2 cups
Tender coriander stems (finely chopped) - 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Sugar - ½ tsp
Fried Fish
Tomato (cut into dice) - 1 large
- For garnish
Coriander sprigs
Method
- For mustard paste
Step 1: In a bowl, add green chillies, garlic, salt to taste, soaked yellow mustard seeds, degi red chilli powder, cumin seeds, and mix well.
Step 2: Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth, fine paste.
Step 3: Keep it aside for further use.
- For fish marination
Step 4: In a tray or plate, add the fish pieces, sprinkle to taste with salt, turmeric powder, and degi red chilli powder, and marinate well.
Step 5: Keep it aside for further use.
- For frying fish
Step 6: In a kadhai or handi, add mustard oil, once it's smoky hot, place marinated fish pieces and fry them until it's half cooked.
Step 7: Transfer it into the tray or absorbent sheet and keep it aside for further use.
- For Odisha-style fish curry
Step 8: In the same kadhai or handi, add remaining oil, once it's hot, add fennel seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, small mustard seeds, nigella seeds and splutter well.
Step 9: Add the onions and cook for two to three minutes, or until translucent.
Step 10: Add prepared mustard paste and cook for a while until the oil separates from the masala.
Step 11: Now, add raw mango, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, water, tender coriander stems and let it simmer for seven to eight minutes.
Step 12: Add salt to taste, sugar, fried fish, tomato and cook for another four to five minutes or until it's cooked.
Step 13: Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with a coriander sprig.
Step 14: Serve hot with steamed rice.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.