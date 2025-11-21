Edit Profile
    Celebrate a year of Peninsular Indian cuisine with delicious bites at Avartana, ITC Maurya

    Experience Southern cuisine reimagined at Avartana, ITC Maurya. The 9-course tasting menu features exquisite dishes in a luxurious setting.

    Published on: Nov 21, 2025 1:19 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    If you are looking for delicious vibes and delicacies for the weekend, then you have arrived at the perfect place. 'New Sunday Lunch' experience is a tasty upgrade for the weekend at Avartana's rooftop restaurant, where the cuisine is liked by Indian and international diners who appreciate reinvented gastronomy.

    It offers breathtaking views of the ridge with innovative culinary techniques that meet fine flavours in an experience that will enthral and surprise the senses in a luxurious setting. The restaurant continues to weave innovation and intuition into every creation; a reimagining of Southern cuisine that stirs the senses as deeply as it satisfies the soul.

    The 9-course tasting menu, Avishka, features standout dishes like French-pressed tomato rasam, stir-fried chicken, cauliflower crunch, uthukuli chicken and more. From the first amuse-bouche to the final flourish, the experience is immersive, theatrical, and deeply rooted in southern culinary excellence. Inspired by South India’s history, rich culture and vibrant flavours, it is a menu of crafted concoctions infused with spices.

    The quintessential elements with the warmth and hospitality of ITC Hotels manifest themselves at this 54-seater restaurant (with a Private Dining Room accommodating 10 guests), allowing gastronomic wonders in the interactive kitchens to delight diners at Avartana.

    Where: Avartana, ITC Maurya

    When: Lunch | 12.30pm to 2.45pm and Dinner | 7pm to 11pm (through the week)

    Price: 3750 plus taxes per person

    For table reservations, please call 011 2611 2233 / 9818056607

