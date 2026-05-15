Love spicy food? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast deserves a spot on your menu
Love bold, spicy flavours? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast brings smoky heat, rich ghee and masalas together in a comforting, addictive bite.
If you love bold, fiery flavours that instantly wake up your taste buds, this one is going to hit the right spot. Chef Kunal Kapur has put a delicious twist on a classic with his mushroom ghee roast, a dish that brings together heat, aroma, and rich indulgence in every bite.
Chef Kunal shares the recipe in his May 14 post along with the caption, “If you love bold, spicy food, this mushroom ghee roast is going to be your new obsession. Juicy mushrooms are tossed in a rich, masaledar paste and roasted in ghee till they turn glossy, slightly crisp, and full of flavour. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it )
He added, “It's the kind of dish you'll keep picking at straight from the pan, perfect with rice, roti, or even on toast when you're craving something chatpata and comforting.”
Ingredients
Marinade
- Paneer – 500gms
- Salt – to taste
- Turmeric – ¼ tsp
- Onion chunks – ½ cup
- Capsicum chunks – ½ cup
- Hung Curd – 3 tbsp
- Bhuna besan – 2 tbsp
- Chaat masala
- Lemon juice – 2tbsp
Marinade
- Paneer – 500gms
- Salt – to taste
- Turmeric – ¼ tsp
- Onion chunks – ½ cup
- Capsicum chunks – ½ cup
- Hung Curd – 3 tbsp
- Bhuna besan – 2 tbsp
- Chaat masala
- Lemon juice – 2tbsp
Ghee Roast Masala
- Kashmiri chilli dry – 6-8 nos
- Peppercorn – 8nos
- Coriander seeds – 2 tbsp
- Cumin – 1/2 tbsp
- Fennel seeds – 2tsp
- Garlic cloves – 3 cloves
- Ginger chopped – 1tbsp
- Water – a dash
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
- Curry leaves – a few sprigs
- Wooden satay sticks – 5nos
Ghee Roast Masala
- Kashmiri chilli dry – 6-8 nos
- Peppercorn – 8nos
- Coriander seeds – 2 tbsp
- Cumin – 1/2 tbsp
- Fennel seeds – 2tsp
- Garlic cloves – 3 cloves
- Ginger chopped – 1tbsp
- Water – a dash
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
- Curry leaves – a few sprigs
- Wooden satay sticks – 5nos
Method:
1. Prepare the paneer{{/usCountry}}
Method:
1. Prepare the paneer{{/usCountry}}
Cut the paneer into tikka-sized cubes and sprinkle salt and turmeric over it. Keep aside for 30 minutes.
2. Roast the chillies
Heat a pan and add dry red chillies. Toss for 2–3 minutes until fragrant, then remove and set aside.
3. Prepare the spice paste
In the same pan, add peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin, and fennel seeds (saunf). Toss for about a minute and remove.
Grind the roasted spices along with the chillies, garlic, ginger, and a little water to form a fine paste.
4. Cook the marinade
Heat a pan, add ghee, and once hot, add curry leaves. Then add the prepared chilli paste and cook for 3–4 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl and let it cool completely. Once cooled, mix in hung curd, salt, lemon juice, and roasted gram flour (bhuna besan).
Add paneer, onion, and capsicum chunks to the marinade and mix well. Skewer them alternately onto wooden satay sticks.
5. Cook the tikka
Heat a tawa and add a little desi ghee. Place the skewers and cook on high heat until evenly charred and cooked on all sides.
6. Serve
Remove and serve hot with green chutney.
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