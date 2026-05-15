Love spicy food? Chef Kunal Kapur’s mushroom ghee roast deserves a spot on your menu

If you love bold, fiery flavours that instantly wake up your taste buds, this one is going to hit the right spot. Chef Kunal Kapur has put a delicious twist on a classic with his mushroom ghee roast, a dish that brings together heat, aroma, and rich indulgence in every bite.

Master the art of spicy paneer tikka with Chef Kunal Kapur's flavourful recipe.

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Chef Kunal shares the recipe in his May 14 post along with the caption, “If you love bold, spicy food, this mushroom ghee roast is going to be your new obsession. Juicy mushrooms are tossed in a rich, masaledar paste and roasted in ghee till they turn glossy, slightly crisp, and full of flavour. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar connects ‘golgappas and aloo chaat’ to gut health science, says trillions of bacteria respond to it )

He added, “It's the kind of dish you'll keep picking at straight from the pan, perfect with rice, roti, or even on toast when you're craving something chatpata and comforting.”

Ingredients

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{{^usCountry}} Marinade Paneer – 500gms

Salt – to taste

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Onion chunks – ½ cup

Capsicum chunks – ½ cup

Hung Curd – 3 tbsp

Bhuna besan – 2 tbsp

Chaat masala

Lemon juice – 2tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marinade Paneer – 500gms

Salt – to taste

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Onion chunks – ½ cup

Capsicum chunks – ½ cup

Hung Curd – 3 tbsp

Bhuna besan – 2 tbsp

Chaat masala

Lemon juice – 2tbsp {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ghee Roast Masala Kashmiri chilli dry – 6-8 nos

Peppercorn – 8nos

Coriander seeds – 2 tbsp

Cumin – 1/2 tbsp

Fennel seeds – 2tsp

Garlic cloves – 3 cloves

Ginger chopped – 1tbsp

Water – a dash

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Curry leaves – a few sprigs

Wooden satay sticks – 5nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghee Roast Masala Kashmiri chilli dry – 6-8 nos

Peppercorn – 8nos

Coriander seeds – 2 tbsp

Cumin – 1/2 tbsp

Fennel seeds – 2tsp

Garlic cloves – 3 cloves

Ginger chopped – 1tbsp

Water – a dash

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Curry leaves – a few sprigs

Wooden satay sticks – 5nos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Method: 1. Prepare the paneer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Method: 1. Prepare the paneer {{/usCountry}}

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Cut the paneer into tikka-sized cubes and sprinkle salt and turmeric over it. Keep aside for 30 minutes.

2. Roast the chillies

Heat a pan and add dry red chillies. Toss for 2–3 minutes until fragrant, then remove and set aside.

3. Prepare the spice paste

In the same pan, add peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin, and fennel seeds (saunf). Toss for about a minute and remove.

Grind the roasted spices along with the chillies, garlic, ginger, and a little water to form a fine paste.

4. Cook the marinade

Heat a pan, add ghee, and once hot, add curry leaves. Then add the prepared chilli paste and cook for 3–4 minutes.

Transfer to a bowl and let it cool completely. Once cooled, mix in hung curd, salt, lemon juice, and roasted gram flour (bhuna besan).

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Add paneer, onion, and capsicum chunks to the marinade and mix well. Skewer them alternately onto wooden satay sticks.

5. Cook the tikka

Heat a tawa and add a little desi ghee. Place the skewers and cook on high heat until evenly charred and cooked on all sides.

6. Serve

Remove and serve hot with green chutney.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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