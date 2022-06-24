Make monsoon evenings better with Afghani Paneer. Recipe inside

Monsoons and snacks go hand in hand. And when it comes to snacks including paneer, it gets even better. The dish, enjoyed unanimously by both vegetarian and non-vegetarians, and is relished while watching the raindrops fall over a lazy evening. Afghani Paneer is a lip-smacking dish that can be prepared at home for all these monsoon evenings when you don’t feel like stepping out.

ALSO READ: Recipe: How to make delicious paneer kulcha rolls; chef Kunal Kapur shares tips

Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super fun and easy recipe of making Afghani Paneer at home and showed us how to do it just right. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients:

For first marination:

300 gms Paneer Cubes

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Ginger and Garlic Paste

1 tbsp Lemon juice

For second marination:

1 cup / 1 handful Coriander Leaves

½ cup handful Mint leaves

1 Onion sliced

2-3 Green chillies

8-10 pc Cashewnut socked,

2 slices Cheese Slice

1 tbsp Ginger and Garlic Paste

1 cup Curd

3/4th cup Fresh Cream

1 tsp or to taste Salt

1 tsp Pepper powder

½ tsp Kasoori methi (dried)

1 tsp Chaat masala

½ tsp Garam masala

1 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder

¼ cup Water,

For finishing:

1 tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Butter

1 pc Bayleaf

1pc Black cardamom

5 pc Cloves

1 pc Cinnamon

1 pc green chilli Slit

1 tsp Ginger chopped

For garnishing:

Coriander Sprigs

Masala Onions

Method:

Start the marination of the cottage cheese by adding salt, lemon, and some ginger garlic paste to it and then leave it for 10 minutes. For the second marination, add put coriander, mint, onions, green chillies, soaked cashews, cheese slice, ginger garlic paste with some water in a grinder and make a thick paste. In a bowl, add whisked curd with unsweetened cream and add the paste to it. Add salt, pepper, kasoori methi, chaat masala, garam masala and cumin powder to it and mix it well with the mixture. Marinate the cottage cheese with this mixture. In a grill pan, heat some oil and cook the paneer. Flip it to other side when the grill marks appear. For making the curry, heat some butter and oil in a pan and add bay leaf, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger. Add the marinate to the pan and cook slowly till a thick and flowing curry is achieved. Add the paneer cubes to the curry with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON