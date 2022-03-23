Recipe: How to make melt-in-mouth paneer kulcha rolls; chef Kunal Kapur shares tips

There is a reason why some paneer kulcha rolls taste better than the others. How you knead your all-purpose flour while preparing the dough for it can decide the final outcome and taste. Chef Kunal Kapur in his recent Instagram post shares tips and tricks on how to make the perfect paneer kulcha rolls that are soft and delicious. (Also read: Evening snack: Give your Maggi a desi Chinese twist with this easy recipe)

Kapur says that the most important component of a perfect kulcha is its bread and it could lend a distinct taste to the preparation if it is soft and moist enough. The chef advises to make the eggless bread on tawa and shares the method for preparing it.

If you are really hungry but not exactly in a mood for complete meal, this recipe of paneer kulcha rolls can keep you full for long.

"In this video, I will show you how to make dough for the perfect kulcha, how to make paneer filling, and how to assemble it all together to make delicious 'Paneer Kulcha Rolls'," captions Kunal Kapur.

Here's how you can make it:

Ingredients

Maida (all-purpose flour) – 1 cup

Atta (whole wheat flour) – ½ cup

Salt – ½ tsp

Sugar – 2tsp

Baking powder – ¼ tsp

Baking soda – ½ tsp

Curd – ¼ cup

Milk – ¼ cup

Water – 2tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

For Paneer Mixture

Oil – 2 tbsp

Butter – 2 tbsp

Cumin – 1½ tsp

Ginger Chopped – 2 tsp

Garlic Chopped – 2tsp

Green chilli chopped – 2tsp

Onion chopped – ¼ cup

Capsicum chopped – ¼ cup

Red Capsicum chopped – ¼ cup

Yellow Capsicum chopped – ¼ cup

Tomato chopped – ½ cup

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1tbsp

Chaat masala – 1tsp

Kasoori methi powder – ½ tsp

Paneer – 250gms

Salt – to taste

Coriander chopped – handful

For Mint Mayo

Mayonnaise – ¾ cup

Mint chutney (thick) – ½ cup

For Roll

Onion sliced – handful

Tomato sliced – handful

Pickled vegetables – handful

Butter paper

Method

* Mix together maida, atta, salt, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, curd, milk and water to make a dough. For a soft kulcha, make sure the dough is high on moisture and a bit sticky. Do not add dry flour instead knead it nicely for 3-4 minutes to make the dough soft.

* Once done drizzle some oil and knead it lightly again and then keep the dough aside for resting for 30 minutes under a damp cloth.

* Heat a pan and pour oiled butter. Once the butter starts to froth up add cumin. Once it crackles add ginger, garlic and green chillies. Give a quick stir on high heat and then add onions. Cook onions for a minute on high heat and then add the capsicum. Give it a quick toss and add the tomatoes.

* Cook the tomatoes for another minute and then add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masala and kasoori methi powder.

* Stir and add crushed paneer and some salt. Cook the paneer for 3-4 minutes on high heat and then sprinkle coriander and take it off heat.

* Mix together mint and thick mint chutney. Stir and keep aside.

* Divide the dough into four equal sized balls. Roll it out flat like a chapati and place it on a hot tawa, turn over to cook on other side on high heat. Remove and place the kulcha on to a phulka grill and place it over live flame.

* This will cause it to puff, once puffed turn over and cook on the other side as well till it gets a brown colour. Remove and keep it under a clean kitchen cloth. Placing them under a cloth keeps them soft and moist.

* Repeat the same with the remaining dough balls. Place the ready kulcha on to a chopping board and put a generous help of the mint mayo and spread evenly. Sprinkle onion slice, tomato slice and place the warm paneer filling.

* Add pickled vegetables on top and roll it up or just fold it in half moon shape. Wrap it in a butter paper and serve it hot or warm.