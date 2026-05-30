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Make These Travel Friendly Methi Thepla With Curd Combines Fenugreek Leaves, Spices, And Creamy Yoghurt Perfectly

Methi Thepla with curd combines fenugreek leaves, whole wheat flour, and yoghurt to create a flavourful Gujarati meal suitable for breakfast, travel, or lunch.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 12:12 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Fresh methi leaves, soft whole wheat dough, and aromatic spices come together in one of Gujarat's most popular everyday foods. Methi Thepla with curd is a classic Gujarati recipe prepared by kneading fenugreek leaves into a spiced dough made with whole wheat flour and besan, then roasting it on a hot griddle until golden. Its long shelf life and portability have made it a favourite travel snack across western India. Served with a bowl of curd, pickle, or chutney, this flatbread delivers a balance of flavour and convenience that suits busy mornings and packed journeys.

Travel Friendly Methi Thepla (Freepik)

Fresh methi leaves contribute fibre, iron, and plant compounds that support digestive wellness and balanced eating habits. Curd adds probiotics, calcium, and protein, creating a meal that combines gut-friendly ingredients with everyday nutrition. Whole wheat flour provides steady energy, while besan increases protein and fibre content. Ingredients such as turmeric and ajwain contribute flavour while complementing the nutritional profile of the dish. This combination makes methi thepla with curd a practical breakfast recipe that remains enjoyable throughout the year.

The dough is prepared using chopped methi leaves, whole wheat flour, gram flour, spices, and curd before being rolled into thin discs and cooked on a tawa. Fresh fenugreek gives the thepla its distinctive earthy taste, while spices create layers of flavour. The finished flatbread has a soft texture with lightly crisp edges and a golden-green appearance. Paired with cooling curd, the combination creates a balanced contrast of flavours and textures.

Feature

Methi Thepla with Curd

Regular Thepla

Main Ingredient

Fresh fenugreek leaves

Plain flour-based dough

Taste Profile

Herbal, spiced, and tangy

Mild and spiced

Colour

Golden with green specks

Light golden brown

Nutrition

Higher fibre and iron

Moderate nutrition

Protein Content

Enhanced with curd and besan

Lower

Digestive Support

Methi, ajwain, and curd

Mainly spices

Texture

Soft and slightly layered

Soft and plain

Best Pairing

Curd, pickle, chutney

Pickle or tea

Travel-Friendly

Excellent

Good

Main Highlight

Fenugreek flavour and curd pairing

Simple flatbread

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8–10 theplas

Calories: Approx. 140 per thepla

Cuisine: Gujarati

Difficulty Level: Easy

Meal Type: Breakfast, snack, travel food

Texture: Soft with lightly crisp edges

Make Crisp And Healthy Methi Thepla With Curd

Methi Thepla with Curd is a popular Gujarati meal featuring soft fenugreek flatbreads paired with creamy yoghurt. It is easy to prepare, travel-friendly, and suitable for breakfast, lunch, or light dinners.

Ingredients

For the Thepla

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • ½ cup besan (gram flour)
  • 1 cup chopped methi leaves
  • 2 tablespoons curd
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • ½ teaspoon ajwain
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Water as required

For Serving

  • 1 cup fresh curd

Method

  1. Mix whole wheat flour, besan, methi leaves, spices, salt, curd, and oil. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough.
  2. Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Divide into equal portions and roll into thin circles.
  4. Cook on a hot tawa until light brown spots appear on both sides. Apply a little oil if desired.
  5. Serve hot with chilled curd, pickle, or chutney.

Tips to Make Methi Thepla Perfect Every Time

  • Using fresh tender methi leaves provide a pleasant flavour and softer texture.
  • Squeeze excess moisture from washed leaves. This prevents sticky dough and improves rolling.
  • Add besan for softer texture, gram flour helps keep the theplas soft for longer.
  • Do not add too much water, methi leaves release moisture naturally during kneading.
  • Roll thin and even, thin theplas cook evenly and stay softer.
  • Rest the dough before rolling, resting allows the flour to absorb moisture and improves texture.

Nutritional Value of Methi Thepla with Curd

Methi thepla combines whole grains, fenugreek leaves, and curd to create a balanced meal rich in fibre, protein, and minerals.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

140 kcal

Carbohydrates

22 g

Protein

5 g

Fat

4 g

Fibre

4 g

Calcium

70 mg

Iron

2 mg

Potassium

180 mg

FAQs

Why is methi thepla popular as a travel food?

Thepla stays fresh longer than many flatbreads and travels well without losing texture.

Can methi thepla be made without besan?

Yes. Whole wheat flour alone can be used, though besan adds softness and extra protein.

Why is curd served with methi thepla?

Curd provides a cooling contrast and complements the spices and herbal flavour of methi.

Can dried fenugreek leaves be used?

Yes. Kasuri methi can be used if fresh methi leaves are unavailable, though the flavour will differ slightly.

 
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