Make These Travel Friendly Methi Thepla With Curd Combines Fenugreek Leaves, Spices, And Creamy Yoghurt Perfectly

Fresh methi leaves, soft whole wheat dough, and aromatic spices come together in one of Gujarat's most popular everyday foods. Methi Thepla with curd is a classic Gujarati recipe prepared by kneading fenugreek leaves into a spiced dough made with whole wheat flour and besan, then roasting it on a hot griddle until golden. Its long shelf life and portability have made it a favourite travel snack across western India. Served with a bowl of curd, pickle, or chutney, this flatbread delivers a balance of flavour and convenience that suits busy mornings and packed journeys.

Travel Friendly Methi Thepla (Freepik)

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Fresh methi leaves contribute fibre, iron, and plant compounds that support digestive wellness and balanced eating habits. Curd adds probiotics, calcium, and protein, creating a meal that combines gut-friendly ingredients with everyday nutrition. Whole wheat flour provides steady energy, while besan increases protein and fibre content. Ingredients such as turmeric and ajwain contribute flavour while complementing the nutritional profile of the dish. This combination makes methi thepla with curd a practical breakfast recipe that remains enjoyable throughout the year.

The dough is prepared using chopped methi leaves, whole wheat flour, gram flour, spices, and curd before being rolled into thin discs and cooked on a tawa. Fresh fenugreek gives the thepla its distinctive earthy taste, while spices create layers of flavour. The finished flatbread has a soft texture with lightly crisp edges and a golden-green appearance. Paired with cooling curd, the combination creates a balanced contrast of flavours and textures.

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{{^usCountry}} Methi Thepla with Curd differs from regular thepla because fresh fenugreek leaves become the main flavour component rather than being used in smaller quantities or omitted entirely. The addition of curd as an accompaniment also enhances the meal with creaminess and a refreshing contrast. Compared to plain thepla, methi thepla offers a more pronounced herbal flavour, richer nutritional profile, and a characteristic green-speckled appearance that reflects the generous use of fenugreek leaves. Difference Between Methi Thepla with Curd and Regular Thepla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Methi Thepla with Curd differs from regular thepla because fresh fenugreek leaves become the main flavour component rather than being used in smaller quantities or omitted entirely. The addition of curd as an accompaniment also enhances the meal with creaminess and a refreshing contrast. Compared to plain thepla, methi thepla offers a more pronounced herbal flavour, richer nutritional profile, and a characteristic green-speckled appearance that reflects the generous use of fenugreek leaves. Difference Between Methi Thepla with Curd and Regular Thepla {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Methi Thepla with Curd Regular Thepla Main Ingredient Fresh fenugreek leaves Plain flour-based dough Taste Profile Herbal, spiced, and tangy Mild and spiced Colour Golden with green specks Light golden brown Nutrition Higher fibre and iron Moderate nutrition Protein Content Enhanced with curd and besan Lower Digestive Support Methi, ajwain, and curd Mainly spices Texture Soft and slightly layered Soft and plain Best Pairing Curd, pickle, chutney Pickle or tea Travel-Friendly Excellent Good Main Highlight Fenugreek flavour and curd pairing Simple flatbread View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Look at Methi Thepla with Curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Look at Methi Thepla with Curd {{/usCountry}}

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Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8–10 theplas

Calories: Approx. 140 per thepla

Cuisine: Gujarati

Difficulty Level: Easy

Meal Type: Breakfast, snack, travel food

Texture: Soft with lightly crisp edges

Make Crisp And Healthy Methi Thepla With Curd

Methi Thepla with Curd is a popular Gujarati meal featuring soft fenugreek flatbreads paired with creamy yoghurt. It is easy to prepare, travel-friendly, and suitable for breakfast, lunch, or light dinners.

Ingredients

For the Thepla

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup besan (gram flour)

1 cup chopped methi leaves

2 tablespoons curd

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon ajwain

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil

Water as required

For Serving

1 cup fresh curd

Method

Mix whole wheat flour, besan, methi leaves, spices, salt, curd, and oil. Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Divide into equal portions and roll into thin circles. Cook on a hot tawa until light brown spots appear on both sides. Apply a little oil if desired. Serve hot with chilled curd, pickle, or chutney.

Tips to Make Methi Thepla Perfect Every Time

Using fresh tender methi leaves provide a pleasant flavour and softer texture.

Squeeze excess moisture from washed leaves. This prevents sticky dough and improves rolling.

Add besan for softer texture, gram flour helps keep the theplas soft for longer.

Do not add too much water, methi leaves release moisture naturally during kneading.

Roll thin and even, thin theplas cook evenly and stay softer.

Rest the dough before rolling, resting allows the flour to absorb moisture and improves texture.

Nutritional Value of Methi Thepla with Curd

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Methi thepla combines whole grains, fenugreek leaves, and curd to create a balanced meal rich in fibre, protein, and minerals.

Nutrient Approx. Amount Per Serving Calories 140 kcal Carbohydrates 22 g Protein 5 g Fat 4 g Fibre 4 g Calcium 70 mg Iron 2 mg Potassium 180 mg View All

FAQs

Why is methi thepla popular as a travel food?

Thepla stays fresh longer than many flatbreads and travels well without losing texture.

Can methi thepla be made without besan?

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Yes. Whole wheat flour alone can be used, though besan adds softness and extra protein.

Why is curd served with methi thepla?

Curd provides a cooling contrast and complements the spices and herbal flavour of methi.

Can dried fenugreek leaves be used?

Yes. Kasuri methi can be used if fresh methi leaves are unavailable, though the flavour will differ slightly.

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