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Make This High Protein Oats Uttapam For A Light And Summer-Friendly Weight Loss Breakfast

Quick high-protein oats uttapam combines oats, curd, vegetables, and spices to create a low-calorie breakfast with balanced nutrition and fresh flavour.

Published on: May 23, 2026 11:42 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Quick high protein oats uttapam is a modern variation of the South Indian favourite, prepared with oats, curd, and vegetables instead of the usual fermented rice batter. The result is a golden uttapam with crisp edges, soft centre, and a mildly nutty flavour that works beautifully for busy mornings.

High Protein Oats Uttapam(Freepik)

Quick high-protein oats uttapam is popular among people looking for lighter breakfast options because it can be prepared quickly without lengthy fermentation. The recipe feels suitable for summer mornings as the batter is lighter, the toppings are fresh, and the preparation requires minimal oil. Compared to heavier breakfast dishes, oats uttapam offers a balanced combination of flavour and texture while remaining practical for everyday meal planning.

Oats provide fibre and plant-based protein">fibre and plant-based protein, while curd contributes protein and a smooth texture to the batter. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum add colour, crunch, and freshness. These ingredients work together to create an oats uttapam high-protein breakfast that feels lighter while still providing balanced nutrition for active mornings and weight loss meal plans.

Feature

Oats Uttapam

Regular Uttapam

Main Ingredient

Oats and curd

Rice and urad dal batter

Texture

Soft with slightly crisp edges

Soft and fluffy

Taste Profile

Mildly nutty and fresh

Mildly sour and savoury

Protein Content

Higher

Moderate

Fibre Content

Higher

Lower

Fermentation Required

No

Yes

Preparation Time

Quick

Longer

Colour

Light golden brown

Golden white

Weight Loss Friendly

More suitable

Moderate

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Suitable

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4 uttapams

Calories: 180 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mild, nutty, and savoury

Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

Difficulty: Easy

Colourful Oats Uttapam with Fresh Vegetables and Curd Batter

This quick oats uttapam combines ground oats, curd, vegetables, and mild spices to create a high-protein breakfast with soft texture and fresh flavour.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1/2 cup curd
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 small tomato, finely chopped
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon coriander leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
  • Salt as needed
  • 1 teaspoon of oil for cooking

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Grind oats into a fine powder and transfer to a mixing bowl.
  2. Add curd, water, salt, and cumin powder. Mix until a smooth batter forms. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
  3. Add onions, tomatoes, carrots, coriander leaves, and green chilli into the batter. Mix gently.
  4. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread gently into a thick circle.
  5. Cook until the bottom turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side.
  6. Serve hot with mint chutney, coconut chutney, or yoghurt.

Smart Ways to Make Oats Uttapam Even More Nutritious

Add Paneer Crumbles to the Batter

Paneer increases protein content and creates a softer texture. It also makes the uttapam more balanced for breakfast meals.

Mix Different Oats Varieties

Combining rolled oats and quick oats creates a better texture and richer flavour.

Include Finely Chopped Spinach

Spinach adds colour, iron, and freshness without changing the overall taste significantly.

Add Sprouts as a Topping

Moong sprouts create extra crunch and improve protein variety in your meal.

Use Greek Yoghurt Instead of Regular Curd

Greek yoghurt creates a thicker batter and increases protein content.

Sprinkle Roasted Flax Seeds

Flax seeds improve fibre and healthy fat content while adding light crunch.

Serve with Fresh Mint Chutney

Mint chutney adds freshness and complements the mild flavour of oats beautifully.

Nutritional Value of Oats Uttapam

Oats uttapam combines oats, curd, and vegetables to create a balanced high-protein breakfast with fibre and essential nutrients.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

180 calories

Protein

9 g

Carbohydrates

24 g

Fat

5 g

Fibre

5 g

Calcium

Moderate

FAQs

Is oats uttapam suitable for weight loss meal plans?

Oats uttapam contains fibre and protein that make it a balanced breakfast option. Using minimal oil can make it more suitable for weight loss routines.

Can oats uttapam be made without curd?

Yes. Water or plant-based yoghurt can be used instead of curd, though the texture may differ slightly.

Which oats work best for oats uttapam?

Rolled oats and quick oats both work well. Rolled oats usually provide a slightly better texture after grinding.

 
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