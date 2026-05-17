Make This Refreshing Green Mango Raita With Curd And Herbs For Everyday Summer Meals

Probiotic green mango raita combines curd, raw mango, mint, and roasted spices to create a cooling side dish with tangy flavour, creamy texture, and natural pale green colour. Raw mango raita has roots in Indian summer cooking where curd-based dishes are commonly paired with rice meals and spicy foods during hot weather. The recipe is prepared by mixing thick curd with grated raw mango, herbs, and light spices like roasted cumin and black salt. The result is a yoghurt dip with smooth texture and sharp fruity flavour that feels fresh during summer meals.

Refreshing Green Mango Raita(Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Probiotic green mango raita differs from regular yoghurt raita because raw mango adds tanginess and brighter flavour without depending only on vegetables like cucumber or onion. Compared to plain curd raita, this version develops a more vibrant taste and slightly textured consistency from grated mango pieces.

Curd contains probiotics that support digestive balance, while raw mango contributes vitamin C and refreshing tartness. The combination of curd, mint, and mild spices creates a gut-friendly Indian side dish suitable for hot weather meals and lighter summer eating habits.

Its creamy consistency, chilled texture, and tangy mango flavour make it suitable for rice dishes, flatbreads, and grilled snacks. The mix of mint, mango, and roasted cumin creates a refreshing side dish that adds colour and freshness to everyday summer meals.

Difference Between Green Mango Raita and Regular Yoghurt Raita

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Feature Green Mango Raita Regular Yoghurt Raita Main Ingredient Raw mango and curd Curd with vegetables Taste Profile Tangy, creamy, and refreshing Mild and creamy Texture Slightly textured from grated mango Mostly smooth Colour Pale green and creamy White with vegetable colours Main Flavour Source Raw mango and roasted spices Curd and vegetables Vitamin Content Higher vitamin C Moderate Cooling Effect High Moderate Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Fruity tanginess with probiotics Simple creamy flavour Serving Style Rice meals and grilled foods Everyday side dish View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Summer Raita Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Summer Raita Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Prep Time: 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prep Time: 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cook Time: No cooking required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook Time: No cooking required {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Servings: 3 servings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Servings: 3 servings {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calories: 90 calories per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calories: 90 calories per serving {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and mildly spiced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and mildly spiced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nutrition: Probiotic-rich and vitamin C rich {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutrition: Probiotic-rich and vitamin C rich {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Difficulty: Easy Creamy Green Mango Raita with Mint and Roasted Cumin Flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Difficulty: Easy Creamy Green Mango Raita with Mint and Roasted Cumin Flavour {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This green mango raita combines thick curd, grated raw mango, mint, and roasted spices to create a cooling summer side dish. The creamy curd balances the tanginess of mango while the spices add freshness and aroma.

Ingredients

1 cup thick curd

1 small raw mango, grated

1 tablespoon chopped mint leaves

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon black salt

Salt as needed

1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional)

2 tablespoons chilled water

Step-by-Step Instructions

Add thick curd into a mixing bowl and whisk it until smooth. Chilled curd helps create a fresher and creamier texture for summer serving. Add grated raw mango, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and green chilli into the curd. Mix gently so the mango spreads evenly throughout the raita. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. The spices help balance the tangy flavour of the raw mango naturally. Add chilled water gradually if a slightly thinner consistency is preferred. Stir properly until the texture becomes smooth and balanced. Refrigerate for a few minutes before serving. The raita tastes best while cold with rice dishes, pulao, or grilled snacks.

Nutritional Value of Green Mango Raita

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Green mango">Green mango raita combines curd, raw mango, herbs, and spices to create a probiotic-rich summer side dish with refreshing flavour and balanced nutrition.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 90 calories Protein 4 g Carbohydrates 10 g Fat 3 g Vitamin C High Calcium Moderate View All

FAQs

Is green mango raita suitable for summer meals?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Green mango raita combines chilled curd and raw mango that help create a refreshing side dish during hot weather. Its tangy flavour and creamy texture pair especially well with summer lunches.

Can green mango raita be prepared without mint leaves?

Green mango raita can also be prepared using only coriander leaves and roasted spices. Mint mainly adds extra freshness and cooling flavour to the recipe.

How long can green mango raita stay fresh?

Green mango raita tastes best when served fresh or lightly chilled within a few hours of preparation. Long storage may release excess water from the mango and reduce texture quality.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON