Making cream cheese at home is easier than you think: Try Chef Kunal Kapur's recipe

Cream cheese is often considered to be a gourmet ingredient that can elevate the taste of many simple dishes. Taking to Instagram on August 19, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make it at home.

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“Making cream cheese at home is easier than you think! This homemade cream cheese is creamy, smooth, fresh and incredibly versatile. Made with simple ingredients, it’s perfect for spreading on toast and bagels, making sandwiches, dips, cheesecakes or creamy desserts,” he wrote in the caption.

“You can keep it plain or add herbs, garlic, chilli or your favourite seasonings for a delicious twist. The best part is that homemade cream cheese has that fresh, rich texture without any unnecessary additives. Once you try making it at home, you’ll never look at store-bought cream cheese the same way!”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make cream cheese at home are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make cream cheese at home are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for cream cheese

Milk, full-fat - 4 cups

Fresh cream - 1 cup

Vinegar - 2 tbsps

Water - 3 tbsps

Butter - 2 tbsp

Salt - a pinch

Method of preparation

Set a large pan on the heat. Pour into it the full-fat milk and fresh cream. Stirring continuously, bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. In a small bowl, mix vinegar and water. Gently pour in the vinegar solution into the simmering milk and cream mixture in the pan. Turn the heat down and keep stirring until the milk curdles completely. To strain the mixture, pour the curdled milk into a muslin cloth or cheesecloth. Add some water to lower the temperature and help separate the whey. Squeeze the cloth tightly to remove excess moisture. Let it drain completely so the cheese formed is dense and crumbly. Add the strained cheese to a blender. To it, add butter and a pinch of salt, and blend until it becomes a smooth, creamy paste. Take it out in a bowl and enjoy immediately, or place it in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to firm up before serving.

More about Kunal Kapur

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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