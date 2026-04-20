MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares her refreshing and probiotic-rich recipe for beetroot kanji. Here are the steps

Kanji is a traditional summer drink enjoyed across India. It is a low-calorie health drink full of good bacteria and packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. While drinking kanji daily is a natural way to enjoy its full benefits, including improved digestion, better hydration, and enhanced immunity, did you know that making it can also be quite easy?

A refreshing take on traditional kanji, using beetroots. (Pinterest)

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On March 4, chef Pankaj Bhadouria, the MasterChef India season 1 winner, took to Instagram to share her refreshing, delicious recipe for beetroot kanji. Sharing the recipe, she wrote, “Say hello to India’s original probiotic drink Kanji! Kanji is a fermented drink made with carrots, black carrots, or beetroots, mustard seeds, spices and hing. It is quite popular in northern India and is made especially around Holi. Nutritionally, kanji is high in antioxidants and good for digestion, too.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to MasterChef, the drink takes three to four days to prepare and is best enjoyed cold. The preparation time for her kanji recipe is 20 minutes, and the fermentation time is three to four days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MasterChef, the drink takes three to four days to prepare and is best enjoyed cold. The preparation time for her kanji recipe is 20 minutes, and the fermentation time is three to four days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients: {{/usCountry}}

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Two tbsp rai

One tbsp black mustard seeds

Two to three large carrots, peeled

Two large beetroots peeled

Two litre water

One tsp salt

One tsp black salt

One tsp red chilli powder

Half tsp heeng

Method:

Grind the rai and black mustard seeds to a fine powder. Then, cut the peeled carrots and beetroots into batons. Add all the ingredients to a clean glass jar and keep it in the sun to ferment for three to four days. Enjoy the kanji when it is fermented!

Health benefits of kanji

According to a July 2019 study published in ScienceDirect, kanji is a naturally fermented drink containing probiotic organisms. The organism identified in kanji was Lactobacillus plantarum. Thus, consumption of kanji might provide beneficial lactic acid bacteria when consumed in an appropriate amount.

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Moreover, our traditional cuisine is rich and diverse, offering a window into the functional properties of various fermented foods. With kanji, along with probiotics, you also get an extraordinary source of calcium, fibre, and antioxidants, so it is a win-win.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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