Punjabi Lassi Recipe For Baisakhi with Cardamom and Malai for a Refreshing Summer Drink

Cold, creamy, and lightly sweet, Punjabi lassi is one of the first drinks that comes to mind during Baisakhi celebrations. Punjabi lassi is a thick yoghurt drink made by blending curd with water and a little jaggery. Sweet lassi is the most common version, though some homes also make salty or flavoured lassi. Punjabi Lassi Recipe (Freepik)

Punjabi lassi became closely linked with Punjab because fresh curd was easy to make in farming homes. Buffalo milk and cow milk were often turned into thick curd, then churned by hand in large pots to create a smooth drink. That simple process made homemade lassi a regular part of village meals.

Baisakhi celebrates the harvest season in Punjab and brings music, dancing, colourful clothes, and family gatherings. Punjabi lassi is often served during Baisakhi with dishes like makki di roti, sarson da saag, or chole kulche. The chilled drink feels especially refreshing after a festive meal and is enjoyed by both children and adults.

Curd is the main ingredient in Punjabi lassi and contains protein, calcium, and natural probiotics">protein, calcium, and natural probiotics. These probiotics may help support digestion, especially during summer. Cardamom, rose water, saffron, or a few chopped nuts can also be added for extra flavour. To make it healthier you can make it with jaggery or honey and more fresh curd, making homemade lassi a simple Baisakhi drink.

Make This Sweet Punjabi Lassi with Cardamom and Malai For Baisakhi Celebration Punjabi lassi tastes rich, creamy, and lightly sweet with a thick and smooth texture. Cardamom adds a gentle aroma, while a little malai makes the drink extra creamy. Chilled lassi feels especially refreshing during summer and pairs perfectly with spicy Punjabi dishes served during Baisakhi.