Merry Christmas 2022: Sugar-free Gingerbread Cookie and other cookie recipes to reminisce your childhood this X-mas

Updated on Dec 23, 2022

The festive week will be kickstarting any time soon and we have cookie recipes not only for those with a sweet tooth but also special diabetes-friendly Christmas cookie recipes for you. Check them out here

ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It’s our favourite time of the year again but are you a diabetic who wants to enjoy their favourite Christmas recipes without feeling guilty? No sweat as there is nothing to worry about since we have not only cookie recipes for those with a sweet tooth but also special diabetes-friendly Christmas cookie recipes for you.

Reminisce your childhood with these cookies and make your Christmas evening super special with this friendly treats. Check out their recipes below:

1. Sugar-free Gingerbread Cookies

Sugar-free Gingerbread Cookies (Sujata Sharma)

Ingredients

Low Carb multigrain Flour - 120 gm

Almond flour - 80 gm

Star Anise - 5 gm

Cloves - 5 gm

Cinnamon - 5 gm

Ginger Powder - 2 tsp

Sea Salt - 0.5 tsp

Egg - 1

Baking Powder - 1 tsp

Sweetener - 30 gm

Unsalted Butter - 2 tbsp

Vanilla Extract - 1 tsp

Method

Finely grind the whole spices. Mix them with almond flour, low carb flour and baking powder. Sieve it together to mix well and avoid lumps. Cream the butter and add the egg, add vanilla extract and sweetener.

Mix the dry and wet ingredients together to form a smooth dough. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and flatten the dough using another parchment paper on top (using a rolling pin).

Cut out shapes using a cookie cutter. Repeat this process with the remaining dough. Bake the cookies at 180 C in a preheated oven for 10 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool down before consuming them.

(Recipe: Sujata Sharma, BeatO Certified Diabetes Educator and Senior Nutritionist)

