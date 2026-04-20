‘Most illegal food in India' recipe uses milk instead of water in Maggi: Mumbai-based Dutch influencer shows how to make

In any desi household, Maggi needs no introduction. It is the go-to food for youngsters who are at the cusp of their culinary journey, and for bachelors who simply want an easy-to-make dish that is as tasty as it is filling.

Influencer shares innovative Maggi recipe which swaps water for milk. (@ivanaperkovicofficial/Instagram)

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While everyone has their own preferences on how best to prepare this beloved dish, one woman claims to have come across a recipe that seems to border on “illegal” - Maggi prepared with milk instead of water!

Ivana Perkovic is a Dutch travel and lifestyle influencer who lives in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on April 19, she shared her favourite method to make the instant noodle that has the internet talking.

How to prepare Maggi with milk

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{{^usCountry}} “An Indian taught me how to make the most illegal food in India,” says Ivana at the beginning of her Instagram video, holding a bowl of prepared Maggi. She proceeds to show the making of the dish, saying, “This is the part where it gets illegal because we are going to use instead of regular water.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An Indian taught me how to make the most illegal food in India,” says Ivana at the beginning of her Instagram video, holding a bowl of prepared Maggi. She proceeds to show the making of the dish, saying, “This is the part where it gets illegal because we are going to use instead of regular water.” {{/usCountry}}

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The simplest way to prepare Maggi, as printed on the packaging, is to first break the noodle cake into four parts, then add it along with the spice mix to approximately 220ml or one cup of boiling water. It is then supposed to be stirred occasionally and cooked for two minutes in an open pan, taken off the heat and rested for one minute, and then served warm.

What Ivana does instead is take a larger quantity of milk (approximately two and a half cups) instead of water, boil it, and follow exactly the same steps as mentioned above. The result, she says, is simply delicious.

“You are thinking, why is this so special? Well, try it out and then tell me,” Ivana says in the video. “It is crazy how these spices work with the milk. See how this is nicely thickening up? And it even has the colour of cheese? Like, what is this magic?”

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“Cheesy milk maggi without actual cheese. I don’t care if this is illegal, it is hands down the biggest food hack I have learned in my life,” she states, adding in the caption, “It's illegal...because it's sooo addictive.”

Ivana Perkovic’s recipe has piqued netizen’s interest

Ivana’s recipe managed to get the attention of netizens on the platform, some of whom vouched for the hack while others shared their interest in trying it out.

“I eat it but this much milk is not required half cup milk with water works n yes it's yummy,” shared one person.

“I bet this would taste even better with coconut milk,” suggested another.

A third observed, “This is heavenly, actually.”

“Mag and cheese,” quipped a fourth.

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Yet another quipped, “It looks like super satisfying comfort food… definitely illegal.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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